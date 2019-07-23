The OnePlus 6 and 6T just picked up a new Open Beta release, and while the changelog is pretty lean, there is one slick new feature coming to the pair of phones: DC dimming. In case you aren't aware, the AMOLED display in the phones used something called PWM (pulse-width modulation) to control brightness, which quickly flickers it on and off faster than we can see to approximate different brightness levels. If you're among those with a sensitivity to PWM, this is great news.
I'm not one of them, but many people experience issues ranging from eye strain to headaches when using displays that make use of PWM. Ostensibly the pulses used are much faster than we should be able to notice, but not everyone's experience is the same. DC dimming should fix such problems among those that experience it by providing a constant and steady illumination rather than rapid flickering, but there is a cost: Usually, DC dimming results in some color accuracy issues at lower brightness levels, and it can further exaggerate panel uniformity problems.
OnePlus previously gave the 7 Pro, its latest flagship phone, DC dimming, and it's interesting to see that the company was able to bring the feature to last year's phones as well.
The full changelog for the new Open Beta release is just below:
- System
- General bug fixes and stability improvements
- Screen Recorder
- Hide floating widget while recording
- More options added for resolution, fps and bit rate
- OnePlus Laboratory
- Brand new UI design
- Added DC dimming feature
- Weather
- Added popular cities for search suggestions
- System
Other changes in this latest version include a new UI design for the OnePlus Laboratory (where you enable the DC dimming feature in settings), the tweaks to the Screen Recorder we previously reported on, some tweaks to the weather app, and the ubiquitous bug fixes and improvements you can expect in every update.
OTAs for the update are rolling out now. If you'd like to try the DC dimming feature early and you're on stable, instructions for moving over to the Open Betas are available, just keep in mind you'll have to wipe if you decide to migrate back to stable.
