HONOR Introduces HONOR 9X and HONOR 9X Pro; Rapidly Evolves Product Lineup in China

• Pop-up front camera enables All-View display

• Kirin 810 processor with class-leading AI performance

• Flagship-level 48 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture

• X-shaped 3D gradient glass back with side-mounted fingerprint sensor design

[Xi’an, 23 July 2019] – HONOR today unveiled the HONOR 9X and HONOR 9X PRO at a launch event in Xi’an China. As the latest addition to its powerful X-series, the HONOR 9X and 9X PRO feature the latest Kirin 810 processor, an X-shaped 3D gradient glass back design, an ultimate All-View display with 92% body-to-screen ratio enabled by a pop-up front camera, and a 48MP rear camera with outstanding photography capability for night photography. The HONOR 9X and HONOR 9X PRO will be available starting from RMB 1399 and RMB 2199 respectively. The official sale in China will begin on 23 July. During the launch event, the new HONOR MagicBook Pro, HONOR Band 5 and a new color for the HONOR 20 PRO were also announced.

“The new HONOR 9X and HONOR 9X PRO once again set new benchmarks for all-in- one value, design and performance,” said George Zhao, President of HONOR, “The HONOR 9X series continues to demonstrate HONOR’s commitment in delivering unrivaled products with unbeatable value. We will soon introduce the latest X-series globally. Stay tuned!”



Key Features of the HONOR 9X and HONOR 9X PRO Professional-level camera capability with 48MP lens, featuring incredible “night vision” Equipped with a flagship-level 48 MP rear camera, the HONOR 9X series delivers extra clarity for stunning photos. While both devices have a 2MP depth camera for background bokeh effects, the HONOR 9X PRO adds an 8MP wide-angle camera to capture a wider perspective for stunning landscape shots or better group photos in small spaces.

Bringing night-time photography to the next level, the HONOR 9X series features a large 1/2-inch sensor which dramatically improves the camera’s sensitivity to light beyond human eyes, presenting incredible shooting performance in low-light situations.



An art piece with All-View display and 3D gradient glass back design The HONOR 9X and 9X PRO are the first devices in the HONOR product family to achieve the ultimate full-view experience using a pop-up front camera, giving an immersive viewing experience on its 6.59-inch display.

The HONOR 9X series features a 3D gradient X-shaped glass back finish and a side-

mounted fingerprint sensor, making these handsets a minimalistic art piece with a unique style. The HONOR 9X comes in black, blue, and red while the HONOR 9X PRO comes in black and purple.



Flagship configuration for powerful performance Boosted by the Kirin 810 chipset, one of the only four globally commercially available chipsets based on the 7nm manufacturing process, the HONOR 9X series packs powerful performance and next-generation AI features. The chipset also houses a proprietary NPU which brings superior AI capability while reducing energy consumption. The Kirin 810 chipset achieved an incredibly high score of 23944 on AI- Benchmark, hitting the highest score among all tested mobile SoCs.

To enhance gaming capability, the HONOR 9X series integrates AI algorithm and GPU Turbo 3.0 technology to achieve better balance between image processing performance and energy efficiency.

Battery life of the HONOR 9X series supports around 10 hours of game-play or 10 hours of online video playback, thanks to the 4000mAh battery. The HONOR 9X series also adopts AI Smart Communication 2.0 technology to ensure stable and fast internet connection for users to stay online.

At the launch event, HONOR announced its partnership with The Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences to promote technology development in China. Under this partnership, HONOR will encourage its smartphone and laptop users to participate in the [email protected] volunteer computing program by donating unused computing resources of their devices to cutting-edge research projects. Working hand in hand, the two parties will enable collaboration between companies, users and the institutes, raising awareness of the [email protected] volunteer computing program across HONOR’s large user base.

Available in China, the HONOR 9X comes in 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB. The HONOR 9X PRO comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.



New HONOR products with different screens for different needs At the launch event, HONOR also announced a range of new products, including HONOR Band 5, a fitness tracker with a large AMOLED display, the 16.1-inch MagicBook PRO notebook, and a brand new color for HONOR 20 PRO.

Featuring a brand new color AMOLED display, HONOR Band 5 is a complete upgrade of HONOR Band 4. The 0.95-inch display has a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels, resulting in a PPI of 282, making it incredibly sharp. This means short messages and notifications are clearly displayed, and allows for a new range of watch faces so users can customize their HONOR Band 5. With improved fitness, heartrate, and sleep tracking (powered by TruSleep 2.0 technology), HONOR Band 5 makes monitoring

health convenient and simple. HONOR Band 5 will be available in China from RMB 189. An NFC version that supports public transport payment and various commonly used payment options in China will also be available at RMB 219.

Sporting a large 16.1-inch display with incredibly narrow bezels, HONOR MagicBook Pro is as compact as notebooks that come with 15.6-inch screens. At 1.7kg, it is also incredibly light, rivaling notebooks that come with smaller displays. Inside, HONOR MagicBook Pro is equipped with the latest 8th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor and a dedicated GPU, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250. HONOR MagicBook Pro will be available in China starting from RMB 5499.

Inspired by the Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon in Iceland, HONOR 20 PRO now comes in a new Icelandic White color. This beautiful new shade captures the wonders of the glacier lagoon, where icebergs glisten in the sunset. The all-new HONOR 20 PRO in Icelandic White will start at RMB 3199 and will be available from 30 July in China.