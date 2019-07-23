The Amarey A900 is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners around, thanks to its great value and ability to clean up nearly any mess, from spills on hardwood to pet hair on carpets. We've partnered with Amarey to give away two of its A900 robot vacuums, and if you want to buy one, it's also on sale at Amazon.

This is Amarey's latest model, with a 145-degree navigation sensor to accurately map your home's interior and calculate the optimal cleaning path. None of that zig-zagging path nonsense that you get on many other robot vacuums — the A900 covers your entire floor. It also auto-adjusts the suction power depending on the current surface, so it gives carpets a more thorough cleaning.

The vacuum can also be controlled with a smartphone application, and you can set boundary zones with the included strips. Finally, the A900 automatically returns to its charging dock when it's done.

We're giving away two of these vacuums, but if you want to buy one yourself, it's currently $80 off on Amazon when you click the coupon button on the page.

The contest will run from July 20th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on July 23rd, 2019. Two winners will be selected, and each will receive one Amarey A900 vacuum cleaner. Only residents of the United States (excluding territories) may enter.

Amarey A900 vacuum cleaner giveaway

