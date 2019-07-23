As is the way with such a high-profile new phone, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ have been leaked left, right, and center. Thankfully, it looks like a plan to ditch physical buttons didn't work out in the end. Previous rumors have suggested that the phones wouldn't be getting Qualcomm's latest silicon, the overclocked plus variant of the 855, but fresh information from a trusted leaker contends that point.

According to Evan Blass (otherwise known as @evleaks), the Galaxy Note10 will indeed feature the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, just like the Asus ROG Phone 2 that was just announced. Some other specs that we've already heard about are also put forward by Blass, such as a 6.3-inch display on the regular Note10 and a massive 6.8-inch display on the Note10+. There are lots of pluses flying around here, it's hard to keep track.

As we've also heard before, 45W fast charging is mentioned here, with 15W for the incredibly inefficient wireless power share feature. The smaller phone is said to have a 3,600mAh battery, while its bigger brother gets 4,300mAh and an additional depth-sensing camera. With all the leaked specs and images, there will likely be little to surprise us come August 7 when the phones are announced. Here's hoping for some unexpected excitement nonetheless.