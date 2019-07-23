Anker's Soundcore sub-brand sells a whole bunch of audio accessories that punch above their weight, price-wise. Take, for example, the Soundcore Spirit Pro. They're Bluetooth earbuds that come with almost anything you could want, and they're already a fair price at their normal $50 — and they're currently an even better buy at $33.

The earbuds' design was "submarine-inspired," according to Anker. As bizarre as that is, they are IP68 certified dust- and water-resistant (like a submarine, I guess?). They also support the aptX audio codec, which is sure to please people who are into that sort of thing. Battery life is solid, too, with a promised 10 hours of playback time on a full charge. The only real downside is that those charges come by way of microUSB. Why is this still a thing?

This discount only applies to the "black" model (it's really gray) — there are also blue and red ones, but they're still full price. That's the best-looking of the bunch anyway. Check out the link below to get yours.