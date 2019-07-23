American Dad! Apocalypse Soon is a freshly announced strategy game from My.com B.V. that's coming to Android this fall. The game suspiciously looks a lot like Fallout Shelter, but instead of searching out new survivors, you'll have to clone Rodger in an effort to form an army large enough to manage your household and save the world. Apocalypse Soon is already available on the Play Store for pre-registration, and if enough people pre-register, they may unlock a few rewards.

The trailer above states in the corner that its imagery does not represent Apocalypse Soon's final gameplay, though the differing designs of each room in the house, as well as the optional spaces to build more rooms, gives off a Fallout Shelter vibe. If you dive into the Play Store description, you'll notice that the game's story of evil aliens attacking Earth supports this familiar setup. It will be your job to turn the Smith household into your very own base of operations. This means you'll spend your time producing resources, training and equipping your crew, and of course, you'll have to venture out into the game's world to battle your many enemies. The game is described as "the perfect combination of RPG combat and strategy," but really it looks and sounds like yet another branded clone.

So far, there's no word how American Dad! Apocalypse Soon will be monetized, though the new Play Store listing makes it clear that advertisements and in-app purchases will be included. If you venture on over to the Apple App Store listing, you'll notice that the game is listed for free and that the expected launch date is October 8th. While iOS and Android launches can differ, this App Store info should give everyone a loose idea of when to expect the Android release.

As a fan of the American Dad TV show, I can't say that I feel very excited for the upcoming release of American Dad! Apocalypse Soon. After years of receiving shallow branded cash grabs on the Play Store that only ever offer cloned gameplay that's monetized to the hilt, I'm over it. We've reached the bottom of the barrel folks, and studios like My.com B.V. just want to keep on digging.