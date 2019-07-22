KaiOS is the web-based feature phone OS that Google has heavily invested in. We did a hands-on review of the platform earlier this year, and one of the major gaps in functionality was the lack of a WhatsApp application, especially considering KaiOS' main market right now is India. That has finally been addressed, as WhatsApp is now available in the KaiOS app store.

WhatsApp was already available on the KaiOS-powered JioPhone in India, but other models had to wait for a wider release. The app allows anyone to call and message other WhatsApp users, just as they would on a smartphone, complete with end-to-end encryption.

We’re excited to announce that @WhatsApp is now available in the KaiStore, connecting friends and family through KaiOS-powered #SmartFeaturePhones using both 256MB and 512MB of RAM! https://t.co/pUnxKmWNk7 pic.twitter.com/G90AXNqtvB — KaiOS Technologies (@KaiOStech) July 22, 2019

The app is available to KaiOS devices with as little as 256MB of RAM, but it's worth noting that not all phones running the OS have the app store. Some models like the Alcatel Go Flip run an older version of KaiOS that lacks the ability to download additional apps.