Samsung is slowly starting to bring more of its mid-range devices to the United States. Some carriers began selling the Galaxy A50 last month, while the lower-end A10e became available from AT&T two weeks ago. If you're a T-Mobile customer, you'll be able to grab both the A20 and A10e starting July 26th. Alternatively, if you're on the Metro by T-Mobile NVMO, it's available now.
The Galaxy A20 is the better-equipped of the two, sporting an Exynos 7884 system-on-a-chip, 3GB of RAM, a beefy 4,000mAh battery, and a dual-camera array (one 13MP primary, one 5MP ultra-wide). It even retains the IP68 waterproofing of the more expensive Galaxy phones, which is something of a rarity at the $250 price range. T-Mobile says it will also be available for $10 down and $10/month for some customers.
Specs
|SoC
|Exynos 7884
|Display
|6.4-inch 720x1560 sAMOLED
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB (micoSD expandable)
|Camera
|13MP f/1.9 primary, 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 8MP f/2.0 front-facing
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Software
|Android 9 Pie
|Dimensions
|1.58" x 6.13" x 0.31", 5.93 oz
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Water-resistance
|IP68
|Headphone jack
|Yes
Next is the Galaxy A10e, which T-Mobile is offering for $0 down and $7.30/month, or $175 outright. Compared to the A20, it has a smaller non-AMOLED screen, less RAM, a smaller battery, and no wide-angle camera. It also drops the water resistance, and swaps the Type-C port for microUSB. It still has a headphone jack, though.
Specs
|SoC
|Exynos 7884B
|Display
|5.83-inch 720 x 1560 IPS
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB (microSD expandable)
|Camera
|8MP f/1.9 primary, 5MP front-facing
|Battery
|3000mAh
|Software
|Android 9 Pie
|Dimensions
|5.80" x 2.74" x 0.33", 5.93 oz
|Ports
|Micro USB
|Water resistance
|None
|Headphone jack
|Yes
Left: Galaxy A20; Right: Galaxy A10e
Both phones have been available in other markets for several months, and reception from buyers has mostly been positive. The A20, for example, is currently at 4/5 stars on Amazon India (out of 117 reviews). T-Mobile will begin selling both devices on July 26th, and the pair are already available from Metro by T-Mobile.
- Source:
- T-Mobile
