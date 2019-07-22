Samsung is slowly starting to bring more of its mid-range devices to the United States. Some carriers began selling the Galaxy A50 last month, while the lower-end A10e became available from AT&T two weeks ago. If you're a T-Mobile customer, you'll be able to grab both the A20 and A10e starting July 26th. Alternatively, if you're on the Metro by T-Mobile NVMO, it's available now.

The Galaxy A20 is the better-equipped of the two, sporting an Exynos 7884 system-on-a-chip, 3GB of RAM, a beefy 4,000mAh battery, and a dual-camera array (one 13MP primary, one 5MP ultra-wide). It even retains the IP68 waterproofing of the more expensive Galaxy phones, which is something of a rarity at the $250 price range. T-Mobile says it will also be available for $10 down and $10/month for some customers.

Specs SoC Exynos 7884 Display 6.4-inch 720x1560 sAMOLED RAM 3GB Storage 32GB (micoSD expandable) Camera 13MP f/1.9 primary, 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 8MP f/2.0 front-facing Battery 4,000mAh Software Android 9 Pie Dimensions 1.58" x 6.13" x 0.31", 5.93 oz Ports USB Type-C Water-resistance IP68 Headphone jack Yes

Next is the Galaxy A10e, which T-Mobile is offering for $0 down and $7.30/month, or $175 outright. Compared to the A20, it has a smaller non-AMOLED screen, less RAM, a smaller battery, and no wide-angle camera. It also drops the water resistance, and swaps the Type-C port for microUSB. It still has a headphone jack, though.

Specs SoC Exynos 7884B Display 5.83-inch 720 x 1560 IPS RAM 2GB Storage 32GB (microSD expandable) Camera 8MP f/1.9 primary, 5MP front-facing Battery 3000mAh Software Android 9 Pie Dimensions 5.80" x 2.74" x 0.33", 5.93 oz Ports Micro USB Water resistance None Headphone jack Yes

Left: Galaxy A20; Right: Galaxy A10e

Both phones have been available in other markets for several months, and reception from buyers has mostly been positive. The A20, for example, is currently at 4/5 stars on Amazon India (out of 117 reviews). T-Mobile will begin selling both devices on July 26th, and the pair are already available from Metro by T-Mobile.