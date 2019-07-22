The Zenfone 6 has been one of the best surprises in the smartphone industry this year. Asus has been making Android phones for years, but the excellent design, flagship specifications, and low $499 price tag of the ZF6 made it fiercely competitive with OnePlus' devices. A new update is rolling out for the device that makes it even better, with improvements to the camera, power consumption, and more.
The update carries a version number of 16.1220.1906.167, and is slowly rolling out to devices across the globe. Asus says the camera quality has been improved, power consumption is more optimized, and call quality should be a bit better. Here's the full changelog:
- Improved Camera Rotation Stability.
- Add Mobile Manager & Cleanup Launcher Shortcut.
- Optimized Camera Quality--EIS Optimized for video recording.
- Optimized Camera Quality--Optimized supernight mode texture and noise reducing.
- Optimized Camera Quality--Removed the evening color cast in supernight mode.
- Optimized Camera Quality--Fixed the flip mechanism on panorama mode.
- General system & app stability improved.
- Increased touch sound on/off toggle.
- Optimized power consumption.
- Optimized Translation Strings.
- Rearranged the position of "Retract camera" to 1st page at quick settings.
- Improved Call Quality.
If you're feeling brave, Asus does allow you to manually flash the update, but it's probably best to wait until the OTA reaches your phone normally.
