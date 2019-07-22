If you use Chrome, then you have probably seen it deliver a notification — or, at least, you've been to one of those sites that spams you with repeated requests to enable them, yuck. According to some changes spotted by Chrome Story at the Chromium Gerrit, that notification system could be picking up the ability to schedule notifications for the future.

What appears to be an early Google doc draft associated with the "Notification Triggers" API (not linked to prevent folks from spamming it with edits) describes the details for developers:

Introducing a showTrigger property to persistent web notifications to allow showing a notification at a specific point in time in the future. Websites can use this to reliably show a notification to a user without using Push Messages.

The changes to notifications will first start with timestamp-based triggers, though the document notes that this is only the "first iteration," implying other types of notification triggers could also be coming in the future. Additional details like offline preparation (in case the user's device is offline at the time the notification is scheduled) are also described, as are some limitations: "If it is more than a year in the future, the notification will be rejected."

The new feature could be used for offline calendar notifications and local alarms/timers, among other potentially novel applications. There's no timeline just yet for when the developer-facing feature might actually land in Chrome, but it will be curious to see what new (or nefarious) uses it finds once it does.