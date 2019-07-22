ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils ROG Phone II

Next-gen gaming phone leads the way with world's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU, world's first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED display and monster 6000mAh battery

KEY POINTS

Dominating performance: World's first gaming phone to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus clocked at up to 2.96GHz with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

Supercharged visuals: World's first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR 6.59" display with Delta-E <1 color accuracy and unrivaled 49ms touch latency

Non-stop stamina: Monster 6000mAh long-life battery with 30W ROG HyperCharge for non-stop gaming power and lightning-quick charging

Fully immersive gaming: Landscape-oriented design, Dual Surrounding Vibration, front-facing stereo speakers, plus a new range of modular accessories

BEIJING, China, July 23, 2019 — ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today unveiled ROG Phone II, the exciting successor to the game-changing ROG Phone.

ROG Phone II builds on the innovative gamer-centric design of the first-generation ROG Phone, and takes performance to an epic new level with the world's first implementation of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus Mobile Platform, which is clocked at up to 2.96GHz. Graphics are provided by the new Adreno™ 640 GPU running at up to 675MHz, and the uprated GameCool II 3D vapor-chamber cooling system sustains full-speed performance for even longer.

ROG Phone II also features the world's first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR 6.59-inch display, which offers a world-beating Delta-E <1 color accuracy and unrivaled touch response for a truly extraordinary visual experience.

Non-stop marathon gaming is provided by the monster 6000mAh battery and the innovative side-charging design, combined with a 30W ROG HyperCharge power adapter for safe, ultrafast direct charging.

ROG Phone II is designed from the ground up for fully immersive gaming, with its unique landscape-oriented design incorporating upgraded AirTrigger II ultrasonic sensors, Dual Surrounding Vibration technology, and powerful front-facing stereo speakers. Brand-new accessories include the TwinView Dock II for immersive dual-screen gaming, and the multi-configuration ROG Kunai Gamepad for the ultimate console-like gaming experience.

Dominating performance

ROG Phone II delivers dominating performance in every arena, with no compromises. It's the world's first gaming smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform, clocked at up to 2.96GHz for a 4% performance boost over the standard Snapdragon 855 and teamed with up to 12GB RAM for effortless gaming power. The special Adreno™ 640 GPU — running at 675MHz, 15% faster than the standard Adreno™ 640 — offers faster display throughput and greater power efficiency, making ROG Phone II a graphics powerhouse that's unfazed by today's demanding visuals.

To ensure maximum sustained performance, the second-generation GameCool II cooling system in ROG Phone II has a newly designed 3D vapor chamber that’s even more effective at removing heat from the phone. There’s also a new AeroActive Cooler II featuring redesigned fan blades that deliver even more airflow into the ROG Aerodynamic System, and which can fit over the bundled ROG Phone Aero Case. The AeroActive Cooler II is now whisper-quiet, with a 24dBA noise level — 4X quieter than the original design.

And it doesn’t end there: the high-capacity 512GB UFS 3.0 ROM provides ultrafast data storage, and connectivity is supercharged with 4G LTE Cat 18 download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and wireless speeds of up to 4.6Gbps with WiGig™ (802.11ad). Gamers craving mind-blowing performance need look no further than ROG Phone II.

Supercharged visuals

ROG Phone II takes gaming visuals to the next level with the world’s first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED 10-bit HDR display, a truly magnificent 6.59-inch display that delivers unbelievably fluid, blur-free gaming and entertainment. Its world-beating color accuracy — with a Delta-E of less than 1 — ensures games look just like the developer intended, and the world-first 49ms touch latency delivers instant responsiveness for a competitive edge. To protect this state-of-the-art display, it’s covered with super-tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6.

Non-stop stamina

The monster 6000mAh battery in ROG Phone II provides non-stop gaming power anywhere. ROG HyperCharge direct-charging technology — which takes the charging circuitry out of the phone and puts it in the special 30W charger — gives ROG Phone II shorter, safer charge times (up to 66% charged in just 58 minutes). Support for PD charging means gamers can easily charge their phone with any USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) charger, or conveniently charge other devices with their ROG Phone II.

Fully immersive gaming

ROG Phone II is engineered for victory from the ground up, with its pioneering landscape-oriented ergonomic design. Uprated AirTrigger II technology provides extra-precise ultrasonic touch controls with a vibration latency of just 20ms. They now also support both tap and slide motions — with fine-tuned feedback for a console-like button feel, and the Dual Surrounding Vibration technology creates a powerful 3D force-feedback experience. The unique side-mounted USB-C™ charging port and 3.5mm audio jack let users keep their phone topped up and their headphones plugged in without cramping their style during marathon sessions. And it doesn't end there: the dual front-facing speakers are positioned at top and bottom of the phone for perfect stereo imaging in landscape mode, while the groundbreaking multi-antenna Wi-Fi is designed to deliver maximum landscape-mode performance.

The all-new TwinView Dock II offers a genuine dual-screen gaming experience, with a 6.59-inch AMOLED FHD+ (2340 x 1080) auxiliary screen that's great for split-screen live-streaming, extended game display or group communication. This accessory is now lighter and better balanced, featuring a new turbo-fan cooling system and a high-capacity 5000mAh extended battery pack. The ROG Kunai Gamepad can also be used to add full physical controls and create a complete self-contained dual-screen gaming system.

For the ultimate gaming experience, ROG Phone II can be expanded with a unique range of accessories. The existing ROG WiGig® Display Dock Plus and Mobile Desktop Dock are both supported, and there's a new modular ROG Kunai Gamepad that provides physical console-like gamepad controls. The ROG Kunai Gamepad consists of three components — the ROG Kunai Bumper, ROG Kunai Controllers and ROG Kunai Holder. The two-part Kunai Controllers can be attached to the Kunai Holder to create a standalone gamepad, or combined with the Kunai Bumper to add physical gamepad controls to ROG Phone II itself.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS ROG Phone II will be available from the ASUS E-Shop on shelf date in the UK is yet to be confirmed. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.