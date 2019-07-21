If you're looking to extend your device's storage space, here's an exciting deal for you: Samsung's 512GB EVO Select microSD card just dropped to $90, down from the initial $199 MSRP. The card had already been as low as $100 back in May, but it's now available for $10 less.

The EVO Select can read data at speeds as high as 100MB/s and write at up to 90MB/s. It also features U3 certification and Speed Class 10, which make it one of the fastest products on the market. Plus, it's designed to resist water, shocks, and extreme temperatures to keep your data safe. Lastly, it comes with a ten-year warranty in case it was to malfunction.

The package includes an adapter so that you can use it with cameras and computers as well. We're not sure if the price will remain this low, so you better hurry if you want one.