Seemingly every year, leaked images and renders of the larger upcoming Google Pixel phone are released long before we get to see the smaller model. In 2018, it took until August 30th (about a month before release) until images came out of the small Pixel 3. Today we're seeing the first detailed renders of the regular Pixel 4, and... it looks like the 4 XL.

The images come from OnLeaks (partnered with iGeeksBlog), so they are likely very close to the final design. The screen is reported to be 5.6 inches across, and the whole phone is 6.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 inches (147 x 68.9 x 8.2 mm). If you count the camera bump, it's 0.37 inches (9.3 mm) thick. That's a minor size increase from last year's Pixel 3, whch was 5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 inches (145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm).

Overall, the design is nearly identical to what we've seen of the Pixel 4 XL. The front bezels appear slightly bigger, but they might be the same size as on the larger phone, and simply look bigger because the screen has been shrunk down. The rear camera array looks identical, and there's still no headphone jack.

There has always been a level of concern that Google might drop features from the smaller Pixel to up-sell the Pixel XL, but at least design-wise, that thankfully doesn't seem to be the case.