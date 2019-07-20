Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the release of a quality classic platformer, a pre-alpha build of the next Plants vs. Zombies game, and the launch of an It's Always Sunny idle tapper. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Flashback Mobile

Android Police coverage: [Update: Available 4 days early] Cinematic platformer Flashback coming to Android on July 22 for $5

Flashback Mobile arrived a few days early, so if you are eager to check out one of the best classic platformers ever made, now's your chance. This is a platformer that plays very similarly to games like Prince of Persia and Another World. You can expect updated graphics, optional classic graphics, not to mention, touchscreen and physical controller support. While the touchscreen controls can take some getting used to, the controller supports works wonderfully over a USB connection.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Plants vs. Zombies™ 3 Pre-Alpha

Android Police coverage: Plants vs. Zombies 3 is out in pre-alpha for Android, but for a limited number of players

Early this week Electronic Arts released a pre-alpha build of Plants vs. Zombies 3 on the Google Play Store. The alpha appears to be available to those that live in the US, and EA has stipulated that a limited number of players will be able to get in, so your mileage may vary. More or less this alpha was released for the purpose of receiving player feedback that covers the game's combat features. This is not a finished product, though the telltale signs of numerous in-game currencies are present.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now, and it's awful] The Gang Sells Out: 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is getting a mobile game

It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile took its time getting here, but now that it's out there are no bones about it, the game stinks. It's a casual idle tapper where the gang plots to steal Frank's money by laundering it through a bunch of dirty schemes. As a fan of the show, the art and story are in line with what you would expect from the property, but sadly the game is so greedy it's much too challenging to earn enough of the primary currency to advance without having to spend real-world money. The balancing of the game is way off, which goes to show that this release is merely another branded cash grab on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Healer's Quest: Pocket Wand

Healer's Quest: Pocket Wand comes from Plug in Digital, the same publisher that introduced the titles Agatha Knife and Persephone to the Play Store. This title plays like a casual RPG where you'll fill the role of a healer on your team, which means you'll have to keep your party's health topped up while simultaneously managing their dwindling mana reserves, which should be a familiar setup for any MMORPG player that fills the role of a healer on the regular.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Battle Grid Companion

Battle Grid Companion is just that, a companion app for a Battleship game on the Nintendo Switch. The reason I've listed this app in our game roundup is because it functions as your controller, essentially allowing you to Play the Switch game from your Android device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

RoboRoyale

RoboRoyale is the latest battle royale game on the Play Store. Unlike the majority of similar titles, you'll get to play as a giant robot in a bid to see who can last the longest in an online battle royale match of sixteen. There's a total of 37 bots to pick from that range from snipers to tanks, to legendary mechs, which should provide players with enough options to find a bot that works for their playstyle best.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cars Make Me Sick

A few weeks ago I covered Bad Roads GO, a newer release from Laurent Bakowski, and today I have a very similar title called Cars Make Me Sick. The difference between these two releases is that Cars Makes Me Sick shifts the entire stage continuously on the screen as you play, which makes for a slightly more difficult game that may even cause slight nausea. The goal remains the same; don't spill the boxes that rest on top of your car before you reach the goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Bumpin' Dungeon

Bumpin' Dungeon is an adorable pixel-based dungeon crawler designed around bumping everything on the map. All you have to do is swipe on the screen to move and bump, but of course, many enemies and obstacles will stand in your way, so you'll have to think out your moves in advance if you want to progress through the title's 120 levels without dying often.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

DownBlade

It's been a while since I've covered a new 111% release, but this week I have a doozy. DownBlade is a tough game. It will take a lot of practice to time your attacks correctly. Your character is essentially always falling down a hole, and as items rise up, it's your job to destroy them by hitting them with your sword. Of course, these items are rising at a swift pace, and if you reach the top of the hole, it's game over, which is why you'll have to use your attack in combination with a jump mechanic to destroy these rising items in larger groups. So don't let the causal setup fool you, as this is an infuriatingly tricky release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $25.99

Traitors Empire Card RPG

Traitors Empire Card RPG is a strategic RPG game that utilizes card mechanics during battles. Much like any turn-based strategy RPG, you'll move your players on a grid, and once you are near an opponent, you can attack by choosing from a selection of cards at the bottom of the screen. These cards add a new layer to what is otherwise an SRPG title, so if you're looking for a game with some depth, Traitors Empire Card RPG makes for a solid choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

RPG Asdivine Kamura

RPG Asdivine Kamura is the latest English language Kemco release available on the Play Store, and it offers 3x3 grid-based battles that demand strategic thinking from the player. So think of this title as a lite SRPG where positioning and character equipment play a significant role in your success.

Monetization: $8.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

First Summoner

First Summoner is an action RPG that is trying to set itself apart from the crowd by opting out of auto-based gameplay. This means you'll retain full control of your character, but the thing is, the chief mechanic of the game revolves around summoning auto-controlled help. So in reality, sure, you get to control your character, but in order to make up for the imprecision of touchscreen-based gameplay, you continuously have to summon help to your side that you'll never actually control. Essentially, auto-combat is still present; it's just hidden behind the smokescreen of summoned help.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.49 - $84.99

Fire Heroes: Bring the war to the summoners world

Fire Heroes is an average hero collection game where card mechanics play a significant role. Like most games of this nature, you'll have to spend your time collecting, combining, and upgrading your heroes as you venture through numerous dungeons in the pursuit of unlocking even more heroes. The battles are turned-based, and of course, PvP is included for those that enjoy pay-to-win content.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Project Zero Deaths - Online Multiplayer Shooter

Project Zero Deaths is an online shooter where you'll jump from platform to platform in search of your competitors. It's basically a 2D side-scrolling brawler, similar in style to Smash Bros. There are seven unique brawlers to choose from, and you better believe there's a bunch of weapons to collect and upgrade. Four separate competitive modes are included, and there are thirty maps to play on, which should keep players occupied for a good while.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dark Sword 2

Dark Sword 2 is a casual auto-play RPG that offers simple silhouette-style graphics. This design choice is usually used by those that can't afford an artist to design their characters properly, so they go the easy route that doesn't require any design expertise. That's not to say that the gameplay is bad, though the all-black character choice is a little played out at this point. Mainly you'll spend your time hacking and slashing your way through level after level of enemies, though you can easily set the game to auto-play if you wish.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

World Quest

World Quest comes from Rovio Entertainment, the same company behind the Angry Birds franchise. Unlike its predecessors, this is a casual idle game where you'll collect heroes, but sadly the gameplay revolves around tapping on tiles, which goes to show how much Rovio cheaped out in the graphics department for what is essentially another cash grab that contains shallow gameplay designed from the ground up to empty wallets.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Bombastic Brothers - Top Squad

Bombastic Brothers is styled after old-school platformers. This means you'll spend your time traversing levels as you dodge obstacles and attack enemies. The touch controls work well, though there are plenty of free-to-play mechanics that slow things down to a grind. Eventually, you will hit a paywall, and that's where the fun stops.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

MasherZ: Merge’n Smash Zombies

MasherZ is a casual merging game where you'll combine automobiles to then set them loose on a track to run over zombies. It's a goofy setup, but for such a simple game it's not like it requires a substantial plot. Of course, since this is a free-to-play release, the gameplay is geared towards flashy rewards and repetitive gameplay that grinds on and on. Not unexpected, but it does lower the quality of the gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Mr Bean Solitaire Adventure - A Fun Card Game

Mr. Bean Solitaire Adventure offers exactly what its name implies. This is a branded release that stars Mr. Bean, a rather famous character from a British sitcom of the same name. Of course, the gameplay of this title revolves around the card game solitaire, which is rather uninspired. I suppose if you love Mr. Bean and really enjoy the game of solitaire, maybe you'll have some fun with this release, but honestly, there are better options available on the Play Store that aren't stuffed full of in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $124.99

