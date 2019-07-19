







In the gaming world, displays with higher refresh rates are coveted. Last year's ASUS ROG Phone came with a 90Hz display, so we're not all that surprised to see confirmation that the ROG Phone 2 will have a 120Hz unit. This beats out the OnePlus 7 Pro's 90Hz and matches the Razer Phone 2's rate.

This first bit of news about the ROG Phone 2 comes courtesy of ASUS's Weibo account, which announced a partnership with Tencent's "Under One Person" webcomic-based game. This game will be the first to fully take advantage of the upcoming phone's 120Hz display, but more games fully utilizing the display are planned. The announcement also featured a photo comparing 60Hz and 120Hz graphics, though we're not sure how ASUS expected that to be conveyed in a still image.

Given that the first ROG Phone was unveiled in June of last year, we can probably expect its successor to make its debut sometime soon. Hopefully, the gamer-focused design has been toned down for this second iteration, but we're not holding our breaths.