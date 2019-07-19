Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, which means it's time again to check out the latest sales available on the Google Play Store. I've highlighted the more interesting releases in bold, so make sure to pick them up while these sales last. Have a great weekend!
Free
Apps
- Ethermine Worker Monitor $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Apprendre l'Anglais Business $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Block Tank Wars 2 Premium $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Clickitty Cat $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Colonies PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Over The Bridge PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Horse Racing Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- SkyLand Defense $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- AdderUp - fun new number tile, combo matching game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Horror Mystery - Escape Room & Solve Riddles $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Merge Battle Planes PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab Classic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Star X 3D live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cup Mugs Wallpapers 🍵 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Onyx Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wine Wallpapers 4K PRO 🍷 Wine Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aura polar - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Abandoned Wallpapers 4K PRO Abandoned Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- 🔝 AMOLED 4K Black Wallpapers , Dark Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Technology Wallpapers 4K Technology Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- My Fussy Eater $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nano Teleprompter $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Address Widget - Travel & Vacation Address $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- G-Stomper VA-Beast Synthesizer $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Compiler Engine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- My English Grammar Test PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hipnose Ansiedade $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ToDo list - Private Tasks $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Celestial Navigator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- OBDII Trouble Codes $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Just 6 Weeks PRO $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photo Editor And Filter Pro $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Puzzle Masters (Ads free) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- San Juan $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Scotland Yard $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Take It Easy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- THE aMAZEing Labyrinth $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- F-Sim Space Shuttle $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Synonyms PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Age of Pirates RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHUCHEL $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hangman Premium $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Search Fun - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Search Premium $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dust and Salt: Battle for Murk Gamebook $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mathematiqa $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reblob $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tiny Hope $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- sea in the dark | Xperia™ Theme, Live Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments