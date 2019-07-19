Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, which means it's time again to check out the latest sales available on the Google Play Store. I've highlighted the more interesting releases in bold, so make sure to pick them up while these sales last. Have a great weekend!

Free

Apps

  1. Ethermine Worker Monitor $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Apprendre l'Anglais Business $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Block Tank Wars 2 Premium $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Clickitty Cat $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. LASERBREAK 2 Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Colonies PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Kingdom Defense 2: Empire Warriors - Tower defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Over The Bridge PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Horse Racing Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. SkyLand Defense $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. AdderUp - fun new number tile, combo matching game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Horror Mystery - Escape Room & Solve Riddles $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Merge Battle Planes PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. ReactionLab Classic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Think Tap Turn - Brain Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Star X 3D live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Cup Mugs Wallpapers 🍵 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Onyx Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Wine Wallpapers 4K PRO 🍷 Wine Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Aura polar - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Abandoned Wallpapers 4K PRO Abandoned Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. 🔝 AMOLED 4K Black Wallpapers , Dark Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Technology Wallpapers 4K Technology Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. My Fussy Eater $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Nano Teleprompter $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. PRO Voice Navigator "IGH" $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Address Widget - Travel & Vacation Address $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. G-Stomper VA-Beast Synthesizer $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Compiler Engine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. My English Grammar Test PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Hipnose Ansiedade $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. ToDo list - Private Tasks $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Celestial Navigator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. OBDII Trouble Codes $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Just 6 Weeks PRO $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Photo Editor And Filter Pro $7.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Puzzle Masters (Ads free) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. San Juan $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Scotland Yard $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Take It Easy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. THE aMAZEing Labyrinth $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. F-Sim Space Shuttle $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Synonyms PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Age of Pirates RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. CHUCHEL $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Hangman Premium $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Word Search Fun - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Word Search Premium $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Dust and Salt: Battle for Murk Gamebook $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Mathematiqa $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Reblob $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Tiny Hope $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. sea in the dark | Xperia™ Theme, Live Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days