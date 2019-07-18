More specs for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note10 have leaked. According to well-known leaker Ice universe, the Note10 will support charging at up to 25W, and the larger Note10+ will support up to 45W — though it will only come with a 25W charger in the box. WinFuture further believes that the Note10 will be using a Snapdragon 855 in the US, and not the upcoming Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Note10 does not support 45w, Note10+ supports 45w, but still provides a 25w charging head by default. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 17, 2019

The European version is alleged to come with Samsung's new Exynos 9825 (hopefully it performs better than the 9820). Other seemingly confirmed specs include the long-rumored move to UFS 3.0 storage, expected given the as-yet-unreleased Galaxy Fold has it.

The difference in charging speeds between the smaller Note10 and larger Note10+ could have to do with being able to fit more battery cells inside the physically larger phone. Some smartphone OEMs have managed to substantially increase charging speeds by using more than one cell, allowing for simultaneous parallel input at higher rates, and this rough doubling in wattage from the Note10 to the Note10+ would fit in line with that.

