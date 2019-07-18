The original Razer Phone received widespread praise when it was released in late 2017, mostly thanks to its then-unique 120Hz screen. However, Razer hasn't done a great job with long-term support, as the device is still running Android Oreo with a year-old security patch. Thankfully for those of you who bought the device, Razer has finally confirmed that a Pie update for the OG Razer Phone will arrive soon.
Owners of the Razer Phone have become (rightfully) frustrated over the past few months as the company slipped behind in software support. Not only is the phone still on Android 8.1 Oreo while Android 10 is on the horizon, but the current security patch level is from July... of last year. For reference, the Razer Phone 2 was released a year later in October 2018, and received Android 9 Pie in February of this year.
Perhaps as a result of public pressure, a Razer spokesperson confirmed on Reddit that a Pie update with the latest security patches is coming "in the coming weeks." Still, that's the least the company could do for abandoning a $700 phone less than a year after it was released.
