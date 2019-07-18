We've almost lost track of updates given their sheer volume when it comes to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The last two landed nearly back to back, and as of today's OxygenOS 9.5.9 update, that makes three updates in thirty two days. The changelog this time around is "yuuge" — OnePlus' words, not mine. Let's take a look.
The full published changelog is as follows:
Changelog: Yuuge One!
- System
- Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance
- Smoother Visual effects
- Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard
- Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
- Optimized auto-switch of display resolution
- Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off
- Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications
- Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings - Security & lock screen - Face Unlock - Face Unlock assistive lighting)
- Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings - Sound & vibration - Dolby Atmos - Earphone Adjustment - Earphone Sound Enhancement)
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.06
- Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Camera
- Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back
- Improved speed of auto-focus
- Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode
- Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode
As usual, this latest update delivers even more camera improvements, with better stitching from panoramas (not an issue I noticed in my testing), better autofocus, and improved quality when taking full 48MP JPG photos in the "Pro" manual camera mode. An undefined performance improvement when switching between the pop-out front-facing and rear cameras is also included, though it isn't clear what has been changed — we'll report back if there's any noticeable difference in behavior post-update.
Further touch sensitivity fixes are also included, just like the last two updates. Hopefully, this fixes any lingering problems regarding the couple of issues previously observed, though reports seem to have subsided for both.
The new assistive lighting setting brings Face Unlock to parity with previous OnePlus phones.
Sensitivity improvements for automatic brightness are also included. Issues like the phone waking at the lowest possible setting when pulling it out of my pocket and failing to change with lighting are my biggest personal pet peeves using the 7 Pro, so hopefully, those issues are fixed. Other tweaks like better haptics, improved resolution auto-switching, better screen off GPS performance and accuracy, and a new "Face Unlock assistive lighting" setting are also included, as well as a bump in security patches to June 2019, among other more minor changes.
The update is rolling out incrementally now, and the OTA clocks in at 325MB, so consider hopping onto Wi-Fi if that's too big for your data plan. A VPN to Canada has triggered it early for me as usual, though YMMV. We'll be sure to update our coverage with official download links once they're posted, as well as any additional details we spot. (Assuming OnePlus isn't so prolific that another update lands before it finishes flashing.)
Notification vibration and tap-to-wake hotfix
A hotfix update bringing things up to 9.5.10 is now rolling out:
The changelog is identical, but according to user reports and OnePlus' announcement, this version includes fixes for double-tap to wake and some notification vibration woes introduced with the last update — specifically, the duration of vibrations frequently being too short.
The usual VPN trick should allow you to trigger the update on your OnePlus 7 Pro early, and it should be rolling out more widely in a few days (barring any new issues).
