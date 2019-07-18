OnePlus has released the third version of its Android Q Developer Preview simultaneously for OnePlus 6, 6T, 7, and 7 Pro users, bringing update pulses together for the first time. The program's latest refreshes come as Google itself is about to finish its beta process for Q on the Pixels. But on OnePlus's end, the company has implied that participants will need to temper their expectations on when the OS upgrade will be finalized.
Regarding the update process itself, those who are already on a developer preview will have to back their data up as on-loading Developer Preview 3 will require a wipe — in the case of the OnePlus 6 series, this specifically affects Developer Preview 2 participants. Those who are coming from a stable or Open Beta image won't have to go through a wipe. However, anyone rolling back to a stable image will have to undergo a disk cleaning.
As with previous previews, participants can download ZIP files to their device and trigger a local system update to move between preview and stable images. You can learn more about the updates and download them for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7 series at the appropriate forums posts.
In addition to general stability and app compatibility issues, OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro owners on DP3 may also find on-display fingerprint authentication unusable from the ambient display and will need to manually wake their device by pressing the power button before using the sensor.
No word on what version of the mainline Android Q beta OnePlus is adopting for the latest preview, but the company states that it is still in an "early stage of development," which is to be expected for most third-party software houses. The question remains, though, of how far behind will OnePlus trail Google in pushing Q.
