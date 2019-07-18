The OnePlus 6 and 6T may be last year's devices, but the company still seems to be hard at work on pushing out timely updates for them, including the much-anticipated screen recorder feature. This, along with a new security patch, is coming to all variants of the OnePlus 6 & 6T (except the T-Mo OnePlus 6T) via OxygenOS 9.0.15 / 9.0.7, which begin their incremental rollout today.
Left: The OTA update (via: Satish), Right: The screen recorder in the quick settings menu (via: Ajith).
First introduced with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the screen recorder allows you to capture video and audio of your phone screen. Users soon found screen recording to kind of work on older devices by side-loading the installer, leading OnePlus to clarify that this would be ported to older devices in the months to come. The end-of-May Open Beta then introduced the screen recorder to testers of the OnePlus 6/6T and now, barely a month later, it's being officially rolled out.
The update also brings the June 2019 Android security patch, support for VoLTE for Danish operator Telia, and improved screen rotation — which I'm assuming means it will work more reliably. Along with these, an updated feedback tool for submitting bug reports and feature requests has been added to the Community app — another feature to graduate from Open Beta. You can find the (not so lengthy) changelog below:
- System
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
- Improved screen rotation
- Added Screen recorder feature (Quick Settings - Screen Recorder)
- Communication
- Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for Telia Denmark
As mentioned earlier, this is an incremental update, so mashing that "check for updates" button isn't necessarily going to work, but waiting a day or two definitely will.
For those of you who haven't received the OTA for this OxygenOS update, manual download links are now available from OnePlus. It's a good idea to backup your phone before attempting to flash the update though.
- Source:
- OnePlus
