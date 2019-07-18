Google Pay is continuously growing, with support for more banks and transit passes. The service is expanding again, with 13 new American banks and credit unions making their way to the already long list of partners. The below institutions have been added recently, as we didn't spot them in our most recent coverage.

Educational Community Alliance Credit Union (OH)

Exchange Bank (GA)

First Bank Hampton (NW)

Incommons Bank (TX)

Legends Bank (MO)

Members Choice of Central Texas Federal Credit Union

MidAmerica National Bank (IL)

Park Community Credit Union (KY)

Priority Bank (AR)

Republic Bank (PA)

Republic Bank of Chicago (IL)

State Bank of Waterloo (IL)

The Citizens-Farmers Bank of Cole Camp (MO)

If your bank is on the list, head to the Google Pay app to add your card and start paying with your phone. You can download it using the widget below, in case it's not already installed on your phone.