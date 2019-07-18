Those of us that grew up playing platformers in our youth, such as Prince of Persia and Another World, should be delighted by the news that Flashback is coming to Android and iOS on the 22nd of July. The indie video game publisher SFL Interactive announced today that it has partnered with the title's original designer Paul Cuisset to bring the award-winning action-adventure game to mobile for $4.99.

The trailer above shows off an amusing cinematic as well as some of the title's platforming gameplay. If you've never played through Flashback, you can expect a 2D platforming experience broken up by stylish cinematics, similar to that of Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee. These types of platformers tend to be very challenging since your movement is often designed to be very specific, and Flashback does not hold back in this regard. Trial and error is most definitely the key to success in a game like this. Luckily SFL Interactive has stipulated that the original controls are included in the upcoming mobile port, along with an updated control system designed for touchscreens, though sadly any mention of physical controller support is suspiciously absent from today's press release.

Besides the reworked controls for mobile play, new graphics filters are included that should polish some of the title's rougher edges (this is a game from 1992 after all). The original sound and music have been remastered, the inclusion of a new rewind function should make it easier to progress past the game's tougher levels, but for the full list of what to expect, check the quoted text below.

FLASHBACK MOBILE GAMEPLAY FEATURES : Action Adventure : Experience the gripping Sci-Fi storyline of an extra-terrestrial plot that threatens the whole planet! Players must help scientist Conrad B. Hart make his way back to Earth, dodging kidnappers and enemies along the way.

: Experience the gripping Sci-Fi storyline of an extra-terrestrial plot that threatens the whole planet! Players must help scientist Conrad B. Hart make his way back to Earth, dodging kidnappers and enemies along the way. Post-FX Graphic Filters : Enjoy the beautiful and original artwork of FLASHBACK .

: Enjoy the beautiful and original artwork of . Remastered Sound and Music : Same music remastered – enjoy the original soundtrack with updated and revamped audio.

: Same music remastered – enjoy the original soundtrack with updated and revamped audio. Rewind Function : Players can rewind the previous gameplay, all variable according to level of gameplay difficulty.

: Players can rewind the previous gameplay, all variable according to level of gameplay difficulty. Tutorial : Those who need a boost can use the tutorials to understand the game and play better!

: Those who need a boost can use the tutorials to understand the game and play better! Play How You Want: Players can use the old and original control mechanics or utilize the new touch screen version.

Flashback is something of a sequel for Another World. Both titles were published initially by Delphine Software back in the early '90s, and they just so happen to play very similarly. Another World has been available on Android for years, but it was published on the Plays Store by Dotemu, a seasoned port house. My worry is that SFL Interactive is unproven, though I have to say the decision to include the original designer during the port's development assuage a few of my fears. At the very least we only have one more week to go until Flashback arrives on the Play Store, so it won't be long until we know the full story of how this port performs.