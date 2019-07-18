Believe it or not, you can purchase premium active noise-canceling earphones for more than $350. Just because Bluetooth has some quality limitations doesn't mean that you can bump it up with great hardware and nuanced software. Dolby seems to think it has a good mix with its Dolby Dimension over-ear headphones and, for just today, you can get it for $200 off.

At nearly 12 ounces, these cans are massive. Below the substantial headband and behind each plushy earcup are 40mm drivers being fed waves from a Qualcomm chipset with support for Bluetooth 4.2 and aptX and a Cirrus Logic DSP which optimizes that audio and is able to infer spatial effects whenever you move your head. All this should get you "Cinematic Sound" as the company boasts, if not close to it.

Touch controls let users control their audio, Siri or Google Assistant, and when ANC is on as well as how much ambient sound to mix in — Dolby brands this feature as LifeMix — taken through five omnidirectional microphones. It lasts up to 10 hours with all the regular features on, 15 hours on low power mode, and can be charged up in 2 hours in an attractive manner on a nice Power Base.

The Dolby Dimension headphones are priced at $599 full retail. Amazon has had a few $100 off sales before, but through midnight PDT tonight, you can get double the savings — paying the historically low price of only $399. You can also take advantage of this deal by buying direct from Dolby through 8:59 p.m. on July 21, but you won't have the benefit of Prime shipping.