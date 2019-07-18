As unfortunate as it sounds, it's rare for an Android phone to get major updates two years after release. Google and Samsung have done it on occasion, but it's far from the norm. OnePlus received plenty of praise when it announced that the OnePlus 3 and 3T, both released in 2016, would get Android 9 Pie. Now the company has delivered on that promise, as Pie is now rolling out to both phones.
OxygenOS 9.0.2, based on Android 9 Pie, is now being pushed to both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Here's the full changelog from the company's forums:
- System
- Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie™
- Brand new UI for Android Pie
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.4
- Do Not Disturb mode
- You can now customize the time range in the new Do Not Disturb mode
- New Gaming mode 3.0
- Supported displaying text content of the heads up notifications
- Added notification for 3rd party calls
- Phone
- Dialer now supports Google Duo
- Camera
- Supports Google Lens to provide you with powerful image recognition experience
- System
- General bug fixes and improvements
The update is in a staged rollout, so if you don't have it already, you'll likely get it within the next few days. OnePlus notes that using a VPN might not work because the rollout is not based on regions. All the details are available at the source link below.
Following the original Android 9 Pie release, OnePlus recently pushed out an update with June 2019's security patches. Unfortunately, folks looking to pull down the full image for more manual flashing have had to either track down transient OTA links (which are constantly expiring) or use something like Oxygen Updater. Those still waiting on the update and looking for an easier method can now just pull down the update directly from OnePlus, as the company has finally updated the images available from its site:
Both updates clock in at 1.58GB, and should bring your phone up to Oxygen OS 9.0.4. Be careful when manually flashing the Pie update, though. Anecdotally, I ran into an issue with decryption that required a full wipe on my OnePlus 3 (and my phone still won't boot). YMMV.
