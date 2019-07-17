It's been a bit over a year since YouTube Premium and Music Premium first launched. Since then, the music streaming service and ad-free YouTube subscription have expanded to more and more countries, from South America to Asia and Europe. This May, 7 European nations were added and now 13 more are joining them.

We know you're here for the list, so here it is:

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Croatia

Estonia

Greece

Iceland

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malta

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Turkey

With these additions, YouTube Premium is now available in 63 countries, while YouTube Music Premium is in 62 (South Korea doesn't have the Music counterpart yet).

If you live in one of the newly-supported nations, you can read more about the benefits of YouTube Music and Music Premium as well as the wider YouTube Premium subscription and see which one fits you best.