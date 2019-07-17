In January of this year, HMD Global partnered with Verizon to create the Nokia 2 V. It's more or less a Nokia 2.1 with Verizon branding. The updates are also handled by the carrier, which might explain why Android Pie is rolling out to the phone five months after the regular Nokia 2.1 got it.
The update has a build number of '00WW_1_13A,' and includes everything you would expect from Android 9 Pie — updated quick settings, notification improvements, gesture navigation, Adaptive Battery, and so on. There are also a few changes to Nokia's camera app, like new 1:1 capture and time-lapse modes. Since the 2 V only has 1GB of RAM, it's running Android Go Edition.
If you haven't received the update already, you should see a notification about it soon.
- Source:
- Verizon
