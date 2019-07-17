If you're an Android developer, and you missed your chance to go to Google I/O (or you're ready for round two), the Android Dev Summit is set for October 23rd and 24th of this year. The event was announced back in April, but now registration is officially open.

On your marks, get set ... apply! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Registration for #AndroidDevSummit is officially open. Apply here → https://t.co/PYeMuF5Epv pic.twitter.com/A2RnazFjvA — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 16, 2019

In a blog post, Google said the event would have "deep technical talks covering topics such as Jetpack, Android Studio, Android Q, Kotlin, and more." The Android engineering team will also be present to answer questions and hear feedback.

You can register here for a chance to receive an invitation, and the lucky few will receive their tickets after registration closes on August 15th.