Dark modes are becoming increasingly popular these days. Not only do they look cool, they can also save battery on AMOLED screens, as they limit the number of pixels that need to be lit. A lot of apps have started boasting darker schemes, and following popular demand, Microsoft is working on one for OneNote, which will be available across all platforms.

About a year ago, the company announced it's overhauling its note-taking app with new features that would make it easier to use. It also hinted a revamped navigation is coming up, together with visual changes. These were due to roll out on every platform the app is available on, including Android.

However, the company didn't mention anything about a dark mode back then, until a Windows preview version popped up with a full-functional night theme. This mode darkens all visual elements with the exception of the sheet background, which remains white — at least for the time being. Interestingly, the settings are saved in the user's Microsoft account and carry over platforms, which means turning on dark mode on your computer will also apply it on your phone.

Laura Butler, Microsoft's VP of Notes and Tasks, has acknowledged the feature exists, without even being widely available internally. We're hoping it'll be released soon, although it's unclear whether Windows users will get to enjoy it first or if Microsoft will roll it out to all operating systems at the same time. We'll update this article as soon as we know more about OneNote's dark theme and its availability.