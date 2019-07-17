If you've placed bets on when HTC will release its last smartphone (at least under its own name) and have marked that date prior to June of this year, you've lost your money. The financially-languishing Taiwanese phone maker still has some gusto left and it may look to continue getting its name out there one way or another. The latest news in its attempts to do so come from Russia, where regulatory documents have indicated that the company will promote four new smartphones in the near future using a familiar name for longtime HTC fans.

Courtesy of Rozetked and its source(s), we're learning of four Android models that will supposedly take on various forms of the name "Wildfire," a word we haven't seen associated with HTC since 2011 with the Wildfire S and the year before with the original Wildfire.

These names were found in a trademark protection listing at the Eurasian Economic Union earlier last month, which include "Wildfire R," Wildfire R Plus," "Wildfire E1 Plus," "Wildfire E2," "Wildfire E2 Plus," "Wildfire E3," and "Wildfire E3 Plus." Also named in that list are the following quartet consisting of three lower-tier phones using various "Wildfire E" monikers and a upper-tier device simply named "Wildfire."

The latter phone features a 6.2" 720p display at 19:9 aspect ratio, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, 3GB of RAM, dual 16MP and 5MP rear cameras, a 5MP selfie camera placed right in a teardrop-style display notch, and a 3,500mAh battery. The back design features a dark and glossy RGB gradient.

The triplets are grounded by the HTC Wildfire E, which features an octa-core Spreadtrum processor, a 5.45" 720p display at 2:1 aspect ratio with no notch, 2GB of RAM, dual 13MP and 2MP rear cameras, and a 5MP selfie camera.

The Wildfire E Plus pushes the screen acreage up to 6" though it keeps the resolution intact and upgrades the chipset to a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 — the rest of the specs remain the same.

The Wildfire E1 brings the LCD up near 6.1" with a 720p field at 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Here, the Helio A22 gets paired with 3GB of RAM and there's a single 16MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter.

All of these phones feature 32GB of storage, headphone jacks, dual SIM slots, and capcitive fingerprint sensors on their backs. Each phone of the Wildfire E series has a 3,000mAh battery.

No guidance on pricing or sales dates at the moment, but between "Wildfire" and "Desire," which has stuck around as the low-end smartphone brand scheme for HTC, we're looking at a pallet of phones that will struggle to compete with louder, flashier cohorts.