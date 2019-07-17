Google Fi subscribers who own a Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, or Pixel 3a XL and have opted into paying a few dollars per month for device protection have gained a nice perk if they so happen to drop their phones and crack their display: the carrier has announced that if customers are approved for a screen repair claim, they may opt to take their phone to a uBreakiFix location for same-day service.

Google has an extended relationship with the repair shop chain to offer same-day repairs for the Pixel phone series, including the aforementioned 3 and 3a lines.

Of course, everything has its cost and for people who just want to get rid of the spiderweb, parts and labor were priced from $110 for a Pixel 3a to $280 for a Pixel 3 XL. If you've signed up at the Google Store for 2 years of Preferred Care coverage — $89 for a Pixel 3a and 3a XL, $129 for a Pixel 3 and 3 XL — the deductible for a fix runs between $79 and $129, depending on the device.

With Google Fi, device protection costs $5 per month on a Pixel 3a or 3a XL and $7 per month on a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL. But if your cracked screen claim is approved, the deductible is just $19 for a Pixel 3a, $29 for a Pixel 3a XL, $39 for a Pixel 3, and $49 for Pixel 3 XL.

Sure, insurance covers many mishaps other than cracked screens, but just on that basis, Fi's device protection plan would not be an economical add-on for your Pixel 3a unless you would need two repairs over the course of 2 years. It could, however, give massive cost savings to Pixel 3 XL owners with just a single drop. But the biggest benefit here is that if you have device protection, you can get the job done at uBreakiFix within the same day — no need to ship it out somewhere and be without a phone for a few days.