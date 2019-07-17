During its I/O press conference, Google announced several improvements to Digital Wellbeing including a tight integration with Family Link, enabling parents to set screen and app usage limitations for their children's devices. The feature was said to be coming in Android Q, but we hadn't yet seen it in any beta release. With today's update to Digital Wellbeing, the integration appears to be going live.

If you have v1.0.257813777.beta of the app (APK Mirror), the "Digital Wellbeing" section in your device's settings will be renamed to add "& parental controls." When you launch it, you'll have a choice of seeing your regular wellbeing tools or going to the family side of things.

There, you'll then be taken through a tutorial that explains what these parental controls are, asks if the current device will be used by the child or parent, and then guides you to get the Family Link app if it's not yet installed.

That's as far as we were able to get, since none of us here on Android Police actively uses Family Link. But once set up, you should be able to access the features shown in the I/O slide below, namely setting daily screen time limits, viewing app usage, and imposing a bedtime. Kids can also request some bonus time in apps, and you'll have the option to approve or deny that.

To get this integration, you need to be running Android Q (the latest Beta 5 is probably necessary) and you have to get the most recent Digital Wellbeing beta, which is available on the Play Store and on APK Mirror.