Most Alexa devices can already make calls, but wouldn't it be nice to use your landline directly from your Echo speaker? The Echo Connect lets you do just that, and it's just gone on sale for only $20 instead of its original $35 price.

The Echo Connect plugs into your traditional phone line and acts as a bridge to link it to your existing Alexa-compatible speaker. The device can connect to both analog and VoIP lines using an RJ11 port. Once it's set up, you can place and answer calls using your regular home number through your Echo speaker.

If you're interested in getting one, you can save $15 by ordering it before tomorrow evening. Unfortunately, this deal is exclusively for Prime members, so you'd need to have a valid subscription to enjoy the discount.