Even though Bose and Sony lead the noise-canceling headphone market, there are a bunch of great options out there you can consider. One of them is Jabra's Elite 85h bluetooth headset, which features active noise cancelation, USB-C connectivity, and a 3.5mm port. The device was released back in January for $300, but is now available for just $237 for Prime Day.

The Elite 85h are comfortable to wear, offer up to 36 hours of playback time, and automatically pause your music when you take them off. In his review, our very own David found them to offer better value than Bose or Sony's products and praised their audio quality, noise cancelation, and battery life.

At this price, we can only recommend the Jabra 85h. The $63 markdown applies to Titanium Black, Gold Beige, and Navy versions, while the Copper Black variant is selling for $250 ($50 off). If you have a Prime card, you can save another 20% on this product and get $47 back, dropping the headphones overall cost to just $190 (or $203 for the Copper Black color).