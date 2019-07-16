Prime Day 2019 is winding down. Haven't bought anything? Not to worry! Here's some impulse-buy cheap deals you can scoop up without feeling too guilty. Heck, grab a few.

Here are all the deals under $20 we've noticed that are still available. The Echo Input for $15 is a killer bargain, and those SanDisk deals aren't anything to sneeze at, either. If you're looking for something else, hurry over to our full list of Prime Day deals.