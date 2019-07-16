Prime Day 2019 is winding down. Haven't bought anything? Not to worry! Here's some impulse-buy cheap deals you can scoop up without feeling too guilty. Heck, grab a few.
Here are all the deals under $20 we've noticed that are still available. The Echo Input for $15 is a killer bargain, and those SanDisk deals aren't anything to sneeze at, either. If you're looking for something else, hurry over to our full list of Prime Day deals.
- TOPGREENER 15A Smart Plug 2-pack - $16, usually $22-24 ($6-8 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (2x USB-A 4.8A) - $16, usually $23 ($7 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (2x USB-A 3.1A) 2-pack - $19, usually $20-23 ($2-4 off)
- Amazon Echo Input - $15, usually $20 ($5 off)
- OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) IPX5 Bluetooth Portable Speaker - $19, usually $25 ($6 off)
- RAVPower 10000mAh Solar Battery Bank - $19 with on-page coupon plus code RAVPOW024,usually $30 ($11 off)
- Anker Roav Smartcharge Spectrum QC Car Charger - $16 with coupon code ROAVBB44, usually $20 ($6 off)
- Anker PowerWave 5W Wireless Charging Pad - $10 with coupon code ANKER18013, usually $13-18 ($3-8 off)
- Anker PowerLine II 6-foot USB-C-to-USB-C cable - $10 with coupon code ANPM8482, usually $14 ($4 off)
- Spigen cases - prices vary from $7-14, usually $9-20 (~$2-6 off)
- Satechi 30W dual-port wall charger - $19, usually $30 ($11 off)
- Satechi Aluminum Type-C to 3.5mm Audio Headphone Jack Adapter - $20, usually $25 ($5 off)
- Ninety7 battery bases for smart speakers
- VAUX Portable Battery Base for Echo Dot - $15, $50 MSRP
- LOFT Portable Battery Base for Google Home - $20, usually $30-40 ($10-20 off)
- JOT Portable Battery Base for Google Home Mini - $18, usually $30 ($12 off)
- Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery - $19, usually $35 ($16 off)
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSD Card - $20, usually $25 ($5 off)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual USB-C Drive - $19, usually $23 ($4 off)
- Samsung 32GB Evo Select microSD Card - $5.50, usually $8 ($2.50 off)
Android Police may receive a commission if you purchase products or services using the links on this page. This page may also contain featured content sponsored by our partners.
