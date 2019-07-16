The Nokia 2.2 offers the latest advances in AI and AndroidTM at an accessible price, now shipping in the United States

Sophisticated AI-powered low light imaging, face unlock, Google Assistant at the push of a button* all combined with the promise of latest Android that keeps getting better

NEW YORK, NY, July 16, 2019 - HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced the new Nokia 2.2 has arrived in the United States at Best Buy and Amazon starting at $139. The smartphone, which begins shipping today, delivers sophisticated AI-powered low light imaging and Google Assistant at the press of a button.

The Nokia 2.2 is the first 2 series Nokia smartphone to be part of the Android One programme, delivering the latest full Android experience on a modern 5.7” screen with a discreet selfie-notch. Shipping with Android 9 Pie, the Nokia 2.2 is Android Q ready and will receive two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates, ensuring access to all the latest innovations from Android.

Maurizio Angelone, Vice President, Americas, HMD Global, said:

“At HMD Global, we believe everybody should have access to the latest smartphone innovations regardless of the price bracket they look to. With the Nokia 2.2, we are providing top notch AI experiences, biometric face unlock, Google Lens and the Google Assistant at the press of a button to a remarkable price point. The Nokia 2.2 joins our Android One family of smartphones, and like all Nokia devices, it will just keep getting better with time. With two years of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates guaranteed, the Nokia 2.2 will continue to stay fresh starting with Android Pie to Android Q and beyond.”

AI-powered low light imaging, and tech that lets you get ahead in life

Bringing sophisticated AI powered low-light image fusion at this price point, the Nokia 2.2 can take detailed photos even in trickier low light conditions. The camera snaps multiple images simultaneously and through advanced algorithms creates a single image with more light, greater detail and less noise. HDR photography captures vivid colours with greater dynamic range in every shot. Make your photos stand out with Google Photos AI-powered features like Colour Pop, to draw attention to your subject, Colourise, which enables monochrome pictures to be turned into full colour, and Beautify, which enhances natural features for the ultimate selfie.

In addition, fans get access to the latest tech trends with “face unlock” and Google Lens. The Nokia 2.2 is one of the first phones in its category to come with a biometric face-unlock feature, enabling you to unlock your phone effortlessly. And unlike other handsets at this price point, the advanced AI driven face-unlock uses deep learning algorithms and liveliness detection for an accurate and spoof-proof experience. Google Lens lets you search what you see so when you see a product you like, simply point the camera lens at it to know how you can buy it or point the lens at an album artwork to discover new music and stream via music services such as Spotify.

The Nokia 2.2 also offers the latest trends in screen design, featuring an edge-to-edge display with a modern discreet selfie-notch, maximising screen surface while maintaining a pocketable form factor. The 5.71” HD+ edge-to-edge display offers a large screen, while still ensuring the Nokia 2.2 is compact for single-handed use. The display, with 400nits brightness, allows for a more vivid viewing experience. All this comes powered by the quad core MediaTek A22 CPU chipset, which is designed to deliver battery optimisation, so your phone charge lasts you up to an entire day.

The Nokia 2.2 gives fans the chance to express themselves, bringing back personalised smartphone style with exchangeable Nokia Xpress-on covers. The covers use the same nano-texture coating technology to offer you a premium glossy look in a range of vibrant colours. The Nokia Xpress-on covers can be easily interchanged in a matter of seconds and will be available in Pink Sand, Ice Blue and Forest Green.

Fast access to the Google Assistant with dedicated button

The Nokia 2.2 brings the best of Google Assistant with a dedicated Google Assistant button at our lowest price point yet. Ask your Google Assistant questions, get directions, make calls, and tell it to do things faster than ever before. One press gives you instant access to Google Assistant and a long press lets you do in-depth requests and multiple tasks.

Nokia phones keep getting better

The Nokia 2.2 is the first 2 series Nokia smartphone to be a part of the Android One family. With a proven track record of offering the latest Android and Google experience across the Nokia smartphone portfolio, the Nokia 2.2 is Android Q ready.

Running Android 9 Pie out of the box, the Nokia 2.2 offers access to new digital wellbeing tools including a dashboard, app timer, Wind Down mode and the improved Do Not Disturb. The smartphone helps you monitor device usage and turn off all visual interruptions letting you disconnect when you want to. Other features like Slices and App Actions anticipate your next move, delivering app integration and shortcuts that help you accomplish your next task faster and easier than ever before. Furthermore, Adaptive Battery limits battery usage from apps you don’t use often.

The Nokia 2.2 joins the comprehensive line-up of Nokia smartphones in the Android One family, which means it delivers the latest version of Android innovations and software experiences. Nokia smartphones with Android One offer great storage and battery life right out of the box and come with three years of monthly security patches and two OS upgrades guaranteed. As will all Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 2.2 has no additional bloatware, skins or UI changes and hidden processes eating up your battery life or filling your storage.

Availability

The Nokia 2.2 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM in Steel and Tungsten Black. The smartphone begins shipping today, starting at $139 (before tax) through Amazon and bestbuy.com. It will also be available in select Best Buy stores beginning August 4, 2019.