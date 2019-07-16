Those of us that grew up playing platformers in our youth, such as Prince of Persia and Another World, should be delighted by the news that Flashback is coming to Android and iOS on the 22nd of July. The indie video game publisher SFL Interactive announced today that it has partnered with the title's original designer Paul Cuisset to bring the award-winning action-adventure game to mobile for $4.99.
The trailer above shows off an amusing cinematic as well as some of the title's platforming gameplay. If you've never played through Flashback, you can expect a 2D platforming experience broken up by stylish cinematics, similar to that of Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee. These types of platformers tend to be very challenging since your movement is often designed to be very specific, and Flashback does not hold back in this regard. Trial and error is most definitely the key to success in a game like this. Luckily SFL Interactive has stipulated that the original controls are included in the upcoming mobile port, along with an updated control system designed for touchscreens, though sadly any mention of physical controller support is suspiciously absent from today's press release.
Besides the reworked controls for mobile play, new graphics filters are included that should polish some of the title's rougher edges (this is a game from 1992 after all). The original sound and music have been remastered, the inclusion of a new rewind function should make it easier to progress past the game's tougher levels, but for the full list of what to expect, check the quoted text below.
Flashback is something of a sequel for Another World. Both titles were published initially by Delphine Software back in the early '90s, and they just so happen to play very similarly. Another World has been available on Android for years, but it was published on the Plays Store by Dotemu, a seasoned port house. My worry is that SFL Interactive is unproven, though I have to say the decision to include the original designer during the port's development assuage a few of my fears. At the very least we only have one more week to go until Flashback arrives on the Play Store, so it won't be long until we know the full story of how this port performs.
Press Release
THE 90’S ARE BACK AND NOT JUST IN MOVIE THEATERS! SFL INTERACTIVE ANNOUNCES FLASHBACK LAUNCHING JULY 22
Original Cinematic Platform Game Combines Classic Puzzle-Platformer Mechanics with Beautiful Rotoscope Animation on Mobile
BENELUX, FRANCE – July 16, 2019 – Indie videogame publisher SFL Interactive, together with veteran game creator Paul Cuisset, announced today that FLASHBACK, the iconic and award-winning action adventure game from 1992, is coming to the App Store and Google Play July 22. Additionally, SFL Interactive has also released a "Behind the Scenes" video featuring game creator Paul Cuisset as he discusses how he seamlessly transitioned the classic game from consoles to mobile devices for modern players.

Watch the FLASHBACK "Behind the Scenes" video HERE: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mamHgg2pqc
Watch the FLASHBACK “Behind the Scenes” video HERE: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mamHgg2pqc
The year is 2142. The young scientist Conrad B. Hart awakens on Titan, a colonized moon of Saturn. Stripped of all memory and with enemies and kidnappers on his heels, Conrad must defend himself against the dangers of this new world, all the while unravelling an insidious extra-terrestrial plot that threatens the planet.
FLASHBACK will be available on the App Store and Google Play on July 22 for $4.99. North American media interested in reviewing FLASHBACK on mobile should email Danitra Alomia ([email protected]).
ABOUT SFL INTERACTIVE
SFL Interactive and SFL Games is an indie publisher founded by industry veteran Michael Sportouch in 2019. Marketing and publishing executive for more than 25 years, Michael Sportouch previously co-founded award winning French indie publisher Delphine Software in 1987. From 2006 until 2018, Michael Sportouch has worked at Activision Publishing in Europe. FLASHBACK on mobile devices will be SFL Interactive’s first title.
ABOUT PAUL CUISSET
At the age of 19, while starting his university studies, Paul Cuisset found his passion for game development an industry still blooming at the time. A developer for more than 30 years, and a director for 13 years at Delphine Software Studios, Paul Cuisset is currently working as an independent developer. Graphic designer, programmer, game designer, Paul was involved in everything, notably point and click adventure games series, Future Wars Adventures in Time, Cruise for a Corpse Operation Stealth, the FLASHBACK series, and The Moto Racer Series. Today he is turning to mobile development, a platform with infinite game design possibilities. Aware that the new age of gamers are looking for more demanding games, he intends to offer them this challenging title FLASHBACK by adapting mobile controls, especially with a brand new “touch-screen” system.
