Prime Day is coming into the homestretch, but we would be remiss not to point out some awesome deals on some products from a company that Amazon only recently acquired. Eero has been making mesh Wi-Fi routers and beacons for years now, but today may be the best time to spruce up that old local area network of yours — various Eero Pro router and beacon packages are half-off for the remainder of today.

The Eero Pro router has two Ethernet ports with gigabit throughput potential and can put out Wi-Fi on three frequency bands — 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz — at up to 1,500 sq. ft. of coverage. It also can handle smart home appliance commands through Bluetooth 4.2. To extend that same network, you can pick up an Eero Beacon and literally plug it into a wall outlet for another 1,000 sq. ft, perhaps good for an extra room. You can use the Eero app to control Beacons and Pros to great effect, such as limiting internet time for the beacon close to your kids' bedroom.

While Amazon has pushed a couple of sales on Eero products, they generally tend to stay at their MSRPs. But for Prime Day, you can get any package on offer for just about half the price:

Ironically, Amazon also has packaged three Eero Pros together for a total price of $299 when you can buy three of them individually for $2 less.

Some packages are in stock today while others are on backorder, so consider your options carefully. As with Prime Day, this offer should end at midnight PDT.