If you happen to be in the somewhat curious position where bundling all your TV, internet, and phone services with one company aligns with your best interests, you may have considered joining Xfinity Mobile at some point to complement your other Comcast services. But up until now, if you wanted to bring an Android phone over to use, there was no way to do so except to trade in and buy one from the carrier. Today, the MVNO has finally expanded its BYOD program to include several major Galaxy phones though there are three massively disappointing omissions to the list.
Xfinity Internet subscribers are now able to bring in a Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, S9, S9+, or Note 9 to Xfinity Mobile, which runs on Verizon's nationwide cellular network. The irony here is that the carrier won't let in your Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+, but you can buy one from at one of its stores or on its site.
Comcast is running an introductory promo through August 4 for anyone who brings in a qualifying Galaxy phone, giving customers a $100 Visa prepaid debit card if they port in their existing number and maintain an account for 90 days. You can bring in up to five phones for a total of $500 back. The cards will arrive within 4 to 6 weeks after the third billing cycle. Customers can already get $100 cards by bringing in their own iPhones (iPhone 6 or later).
Don't have any of the above phones, but would still like to bring your own Android? Xfinity Mobile says it will be accepting more models later this year.
XFINITY MOBILE LAUNCHES BRING YOUR OWN DEVICE (BYOD) FOR FIRST ANDROID SMARTPHONES
PHILADELPHIA – July 16, 2019 – Comcast today announced that Xfinity Internet customers can now bring their own Android-based devices to Xfinity Mobile by visiting Xfinity Store locations across the country. Initially, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Note 9 and Note 8 models qualify for BYOD, and Comcast expects to be able to activate additional Android-based devices on the Xfinity Mobile network later in 2019.
From July 16 to August 4, customers can get a $100 prepaid card when they bring their own eligible Android phone, activate a new line, and port their number to Xfinity Mobile. Devices that don’t qualify may also be eligible to be traded in for a gift card, which can be used to bring down the cost of upgrading to a new device.
“By expanding our BYOD capabilities to Android-based smartphones, we’re enabling more Xfinity Internet customers to take advantage of the flexibility and savings Xfinity Mobile offers while keeping the phone they already know and love,” said Billy Stephens, Senior Vice President of Wireless Devices for Xfinity Mobile. “Consumers are holding onto their phones longer, and we’re looking forward to continuing to expand the lineup of Android devices customers can bring to our network in the near future.”
Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers, and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no phone line access fees. Customers and can choose from two straightforward data options for smartphones and tablets – By the Gig or Unlimited. Unlike other providers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between data options, at any time during their billing cycle. These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity
WiFi hotspots for free, are helping Xfinity Mobile customers save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills.
