If you happen to be in the somewhat curious position where bundling all your TV, internet, and phone services with one company aligns with your best interests, you may have considered joining Xfinity Mobile at some point to complement your other Comcast services. But up until now, if you wanted to bring an Android phone over to use, there was no way to do so except to trade in and buy one from the carrier. Today, the MVNO has finally expanded its BYOD program to include several major Galaxy phones though there are three massively disappointing omissions to the list.

Xfinity Internet subscribers are now able to bring in a Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, S9, S9+, or Note 9 to Xfinity Mobile, which runs on Verizon's nationwide cellular network. The irony here is that the carrier won't let in your Galaxy S10e, S10, or S10+, but you can buy one from at one of its stores or on its site.

Comcast is running an introductory promo through August 4 for anyone who brings in a qualifying Galaxy phone, giving customers a $100 Visa prepaid debit card if they port in their existing number and maintain an account for 90 days. You can bring in up to five phones for a total of $500 back. The cards will arrive within 4 to 6 weeks after the third billing cycle. Customers can already get $100 cards by bringing in their own iPhones (iPhone 6 or later).

Don't have any of the above phones, but would still like to bring your own Android? Xfinity Mobile says it will be accepting more models later this year.