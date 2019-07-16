Chrome is working on two different types of dark mode. The first one is an app-level theme that changes Chrome's title bar, new tab page, tab switcher, and settings. It's already live in Chrome 75 Stable and can be changed under Settings -> Themes. The second one is a forced dark mode for web page content, which inverts white sites (like ours, yes we know) to dark. This is still in development, but has just received one major improvement: it no longer inverts image colors.

If you enable the chrome://flags/#enable-android-web-contents-dark-mode flag on Chrome Stable, Beta, or Dev, you'll notice that about half the images and graphics on any page seem to be affected by the setting. The colors get inverted and it's like you're looking at an old negative film.

With Chrome Canary, that no longer happens, and all images and graphics remain as they were uploaded originally by the site owner. That's obviously a huge improvement — as web publishers we often agonize over the choice of screenshots and images for posts, to make sure they really carry the point across, so we wouldn't want you to see an edited version that doesn't have the same detail or clarity. You can see the difference in the screenshots below.

Left: Inverted colors in Chrome Stable 75. Right: Correct colors in Chrome Canary 77.

Image color preservation works for me in Chrome Canary — I was able to verify it from v77.0.3849.0 onward — but it's not there in the latest Chrome Dev v77.0.3836.3 despite only being a few minor versions behind. So if you want to check it out, you'll need to get Canary from either the Play Store or APK Mirror.