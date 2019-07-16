Most smart security cameras need a wired connection to receive power, which can be a pain when setting up cameras outdoors. The Blink XT2 is amongst the few battery-operated security cameras, lasting up to 2 years on a pair of standard AA cells. For Prime Day, Amazon-owned Blink is having a massive sale on the recently launched Blink XT2, with prices dropping to as low as $50 a pop.

Amazon sells the Blink XT2 in kits ranging from one to five cameras, but the best value-for-money seems to be the 2-pack for $100 — though it seems to be out of stock, with a promised delivery date of August. The next best option is the 3-pack for $160, roughly $53 a pop. Each kit comes with a sync module that connects the cameras to your Wi-Fi network. If you just need an extra camera unit to add to your existing system, that can be had for $50.

The XT2 can be used both indoors and outdoors, being IP65 water-resistant. It comes with the regular bells and whistles one would expect from a smart security camera, like 2-way audio, motion detection with custom activity zones, and 1080p video output with an infrared emitter for night recording.

Interestingly, Blink offers free cloud storage of footage recorded from the camera. I couldn't find any limits to this, though it seems like footage is limited to 60 seconds at a time, and there isn't an option for local storage onto a microSD card or FTP server.

You can remotely view footage on your phone, or an Alexa device — there isn't any Google Home support yet. Being wire-free, this system seems like a good option for shorter-term setups, or locations where running a wire can be a pain.