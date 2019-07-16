Remember when you had to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on cheap tech? Nah, me neither, and that's largely thanks to Amazon and the advent of Prime Day. Not only does Amazon discount its own hardware and tons of other stuff on its site, other retailers have had no choice but to join in. This means that Prime Day (confusingly, a two-day event) is a great time to find deals on the latest tech each summer — today and tomorrow, to be precise.
You may have seen some of our extensive US-focused Prime Day coverage, but for those of you in the UK (where I'm based), I've put together a roundup of some of the best deals this side of the pond. I've also included a bonus section at the end with the Google Store's competing offers, in case you're more into Assistant than Alexa.
Remember that to take advantage of the Amazon deals you'll need a Prime account (as the name suggests) — you can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven't done so already. There's also a £20 discount on a one-year Prime subscription right now, just in case you were thinking of signing up anyway.
Day 2 Update
The final day of the two-day Prime Day is underway, and that means even more discounts but less time to get in on them. I've added a few more deals that might be of interest, so check them out below (marked NEW). These prices are in most cases good until midnight tonight (BST), so don't hang around.
Amazon
Echo devices
- Echo Dot - £22 (£28 off)
- Echo (2nd Gen) - £54.99 (£35 off)
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - £99.99 (£40 off)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) - £159.99 (£60 off)
- Echo Show 5 — £49.99 (£30 off)
- Echo Input - £14.99 (£20 off)
- Echo Plus Stereo System (2x Echo Plus 2nd Gen + Echo Sub) - £299.97 (£100 off)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick - £19.99 (£20 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - £24.99 (£25 off)
Fire Tablets and Kindles
NB/ Some Fire Tablets and Kindles can be had for even cheaper than the below prices if you go for the "With special offers" option, but that'll put ads on the screen when in sleep mode, so beware in case that's not something you're happy with.
- All-new Fire 7 Tablet - £39.99 (£20 off)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet - £54.99 (£35 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet - £104.99 (£55 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - £134.99 (£65 off)
- All-new Kindle - £59.99 (£20 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite
Smart Home
- Ring Video Doorbell - £69 (£20 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 - £119 (£60 off)
- Ring Viedo Doorbell Pro - £149 (£80 off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Wired - £119 (£60 off)
- Ring Spotlight Cam - £139 (£60 off)
- Ring Floodlight Cam - £169 (£80 off)
- Hive Active Thermostat - £95.99 (£83 off)
- Hive Active Smart Plug - £21.79 (£17 off)
- Tado Smart Thermostat - £109.99 (£99 off)
- Philips Hue 3-bulb starter kit - £69.99 (£80 off)
- Arlo Pro
- NEW Eufy RoboVac 30 - £159.99 (£110 off)
- NEW Blink XT 3-Camera System - £129.99 (£130 off)
- NEW TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug - £13.99 (£16 off)
- NEW Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) - £159.99 (£60 off)
There are also tons of Amazon smart home bundles, including things like Ring cameras and Echo speakers together — check them out here.
Smartphones
- OnePlus 6 - £399
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - £499
- NEW Huawei Mate 20 Pro - £519.99
- NEW Moto G7 - £179.99 (£40 off)
- NEW Sony Xperia 10 Plus - £279 (£70 off)
Audio
- Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds - £118.99 (£50 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t earbuds - £104.99 (£45 off)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 over-ear headphones - £89.99 (£90 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling earbuds - £119.99 (£130 off)
- Sonos Play:1 — £124 (£25 off)
- NEW Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i Over-Ear Headphones with ANC - £225 (half price!)
- NEW SoundCore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds - £37.99 (£19 off)
- NEW Philips Fidelio X2HR Hight Res Headphones - £134.99 (half price!)
- NEW Sony WH-CH500 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones - £31 (£29 off)
Wearables
- Fitbit Charge 3 - £95.99 (£34 off)
- Fitbit Charge 3 with NFC - £109 (£41 off)
- Fitbit Versa Lite - £109 (£40 off)
- Fitbit Versa - 139.99 (£61 off)
- TicWatch S2 - £111.99 (£58 off)
- TicWatch E2 - £102.19 (£54 off)
- TicWatch C2 - £125.99 (£64 off)
- TicWatch Pro - £150.49 (£65 off)
- NEW Huawei Watch GT - £147.99 (£52 off)
- NEW Huawei Watch 2 Sport - £129.99 (£150 off)
- NEW Withings Move - £44.64 (£15 off)
Accessories
- NEW Anker PowerCore 26800 battery pack - £33.99 (£17 off)
- NEW Anker PowerCore 10000 PD battery pack - £22.39 (£11.60 off)
- NEW Anker 10W Qi wireless charging pad - £10.49 (£4.50 off)
Tablets and Chromebooks
- NEW Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1-inch tablet - £139.99 (£30 off)
- NEW Asus Chromebook Flip 10.1-inch 16GB - £199 (£100 off)
- NEW Asus Chromebook C223NA 32GB - £129 (£70 off)
- NEW Asus Chromebook 11-v001na 16GB - £139 (£61 off)
TVs
- NEW Philips 50-inch 4K HDR Ambilight LED Android TV - £444.99 (£255 off)
- NEW Philips 55-inch 4K HDR Ambilight LED Android TV - £519.99 (£280 off)
- NEW Sony Bravia 49-inch 4K HDR LED Android TV - £479 (£140 off)
Other featured deal sets
- Up to 45% off smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, and more
- 30% off Headphones: Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, Jabra, and more
- Up to 30% off Philips TVs
- Up to 50% off SanDisk memory cards and portable SSD
- Up to 30% off Amazon Basics
- Up to 40% off Anker Power Banks, Headphones, and Speakers
- At least 32% off Garmin Wearables
- Up to 33% off laptops by HP, Lenovo, Asus, and more
- Up to 35% off Monitors from Acer, Samsung, LG, and more
Google Store
Not to be outdone by its great rival, here are Google's competing deals.
Phones
- Pixel 3a - £349 (£50 off)
- Pixel 3a XL - £399 (£70 off)
- Pixel 3 - £539 (£200 off)
- Pixel 3 XL - £569 (£300 off)
Google Home and Wifi
- Home Mini - £24 (£25 off)
- Home - £69 (£20 off)
- Home Max - £199 (£100 off)
- Nest Hub - £95 (£25 off)
- Google Wifi - from £89 (£40 off)
Nest
- Hello Video Doorbell - £179 (£50 off)
- Thermostat E - £149 (£50 off)
- Cam IQ Indoor - £249 (£50 off)
- Cam IQ Outdoor - £279 (£50 off)
- Cam Indoor - £119 (£40 off)
- Cam Outdoor - £139 (£40 off)
Other
- Chromecast - £20 (£10 off)
- Chromecast Ultra - £54 (£15 off)
- Pixel Slate - from £649 (£100 off)
That's your lot for now, but if I spot any other good deals over the next day or two, I'll add them in and update this post. Likewise, if you see anything interesting, drop it in the comments.
