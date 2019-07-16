Article Contents
Prime "Day" and its 48 hours of sales are now upon us. Deals are coming and going almost faster than they can be mentioned, but we'll do our best to keep this list up to date over the next two days. We're still in the process of adding items to this list — we have a lot to go through and piles of coupons to test — but in the meantime here are many of the current Prime Day promotions.
As always, our price comparisons are free of MSRP bloat whenever possible. With prices always changing, that sometimes means we'll have to express our discounts as a range (i.e.,"$30-50 off" or "up to $40 off"), which might be a bit more work for us, but it works out to a better understanding of the real discount for you. Just because Amazon says "you save: $300" doesn't make it true.
Many Prime Day deals will require that you be a Prime Member to snag them, so consider picking up a free 30-day trial if you aren't. Other deals may have to be triggered via Alexa commands (sometimes Amazon does that) so consider installing the Alexa app. You can also get an extra discount by playing with the camera features on the Amazon app and set alerts for upcoming deals within a certain window. Some in-page coupons may also not appear for everyone, which changes how good a few of the deals below are.
Lastly, although Prime Day is an Amazon event, several other retailers are taking advantage of the opportunity to discount their own products, too. When spotted, we have included them in this list as well, so you don't have to buy stuff from Amazon in some cases if you don't want to.
Now that you're a Prime Day expert, put on some holiday-appropriate music, and let's dive in.
Promotions overnight cooled down, but stock for some items is fluctuating. A few items that appeared to have sold out last night are back now. As usual on multi-day sale events, we've spotted more deals and others have expired overnight.
Jabra's Elite 85h headphones (among our favorite over-ear noise canceling headphones) have dropped a bit more in price for some colors, as low as $237. We've also beefed up our list of phones on sale at Amazon with more Moto and LG models. Stock and prices below should be accurate as to around 11AM ET.
Featured deal
AUKEY is offering the its lowest prices of the year on tons of its electronics and accessories, and not just things for your phone. From RGB desk lamps to webcams and even dual dashcams, a wide variety of the company's products available at its Amazon storefront are on sale. Among the best Android phone-owning deals are just below:
- AUKEY Bluetooth 5.0 IPX5 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds - $36.39 with coupon MV5RRWJW and on-page coupon, usually $70 ($30 off)
- AUKEY Power Delivery Power Bank 30W 30,000mAh - $53.89 with coupon Q7ID2PCF, usually $77 ($23 off)
- AUKEY 10W Qi Wireless Charger - $11.89 with code DPRTPF4Q, usually $14 ($2 off)
- AUKEY USB C Cable, Type C - $4.79 with code H8GCEZTP, usually $8 ($3 off)
- AUKEY Magnetic Car Phone Air Vent Mount - $3.89 with code RI6FEFUF, usually $7 (~$3 off)
Phones
- Pixel 3a XL w/$100 Gift Card - $479, a $579 value
- Pixel 3
- 64GB - $540, $60 less than recent discounts, usually $800 ($60-260 off)
- Pixel 3 XL
- 64GB - $640, $60 less than recent discounts, usually $900 ($60-260 off)
- 128GB - $799, same as recent discount, usually $1,000 ($200 off)
- LG Stylo 4 Unlocked - $160, usually $210 ($50 off)
- Nokia 3.1 - $110, usually $130-160 ($20-50 off)
- Nokia 6.1 - $180, usually $230-200 ($20-50 off)
- Nokia 9 PureView - $500, usually $700-600 ($200-100 off)
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
- 64GB -
$450$550, usually $600 ($ 150$50 off)
- 64GB -
- Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10+
- Moto G7 unlocked 64GB - $200, previously $265-280 ($65-80 off)
- Moto G7 Play unlocked 32GB - $156, usually $200 ($44 off)
- Moto G7 Power unlocked 32GB - $190, usually $225-250 ($35-60 off)
- LG G8 unlocked 128GB - $500, usually $850 ($350 off)
- Razer Phone 2 - $400, usually $500 ($100 off)
- Moto Z3 Play
- Moto G6 3GB/32GB - $110, usually $150-170 ($40-60 off)
- TracFone Samsung Galaxy J7 Crown 4G LTE - $80, usually $115 ($35 off)
- LG V35 ThinQ 64GB - $400, usually $650 ($250 off)
- LG Q7+ BTS Limited Edition - $266, usually $380 ($114 off)
- Moto Z4 w/Moto 360 camera mod - $445, usually $495 ($50 off)
Tablets, Laptops, & Chromebooks
- All-new Kindle
- With special offers - $60, usually $70-90 ($10-30 off)
- Without special offers - $80, usually $90-110 ($10-30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite
- Kindle Oasis
- All-new Fire 7 Tablet
- Fire HD 8 Tablet
- Fire HD 10 Tablet
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - $80, usually $90-130 ($10-50 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - $150, usually $150-200 (up to $50 off)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB - $120, usually $175 ($55 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10" 16GB - $160, usually $200 ($40 off)
- 10.5" iPad Pro 2017 64GB Wi-Fi & LTE - $579, usually $675 ($96 off)
- 10.5" iPad Pro 2017 256GB Wi-Fi & LTE - $629, usually $825 ($196 off)
- 10.5" iPad Pro 2017 512GB Wi-Fi & LTE - $700, usually $1050 ($350 off)
- ASUS Chromebook C423NA - $180, usually $250 ($70 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C434TA, 4GB/64GB - $490, usually $550
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 2-in-1, Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC - $400, usually $600 ($200 off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1, Intel Celeron 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC - $380, usually ~$430 ($~$50 off)
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC, 15.6"- $1,000, usually $1,200 ($200 off) ASUS C223NA-DH02-RD Chromebook 11.6" 4GB/32GB - $170, usually $230 ($60 off)
- HP Chromebook 14-inch AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 - $180, usually $300 ($120 off)
ASUS C523NA 4GB/32GB 15.6" HD display - $200, usually $230-$250 ($30-50 off)
- Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 15.6" 4GB/32GB - $300, usually $383 ($83 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop 14" 4GB/32GB - $145, usually $160 ($15 off)
- ASUS C302CA Core m3 4GB/64GB - $400, usually $470 ($70 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Core i5 8GB 128GB - $600, usually $810, ($210 off)
- Acer Chromebook R11 Convertible 4GB/32GB N3060 - $200, usually $260 ($60 off)
- Acer Chromebook R13 Convertible 13.3" 4GB/32GB - $300, usually $370 ($70 off)
- Acer Chromebook 315, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C Processor, 15.6" HD - $210, usually $250, ($40 off)
ASUS Chromebook C223NA N3350 4GB/32GB - $170, usually $200-230 ($30-60 off) Acer Aspire E 15, 15.6" Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U - $289, usually $330 ($40 off) Razer Blade 15 (GTX 1060, 60Hz 1080p, 128GB+1TB) - $1,100, usually $1,500 ($400 off)
- Asus Zenbook 8265U 8GB/512GB - $700, usually $800 ($100 off)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703GE Gaming Laptop, 17.3” 120Hz - $900, usually $1,000 ($100 off)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim Gaming PC Laptop, 15.6” - $1,250, usually ~$1350 (~$100 off)
- Pixel Slate with Keyboard - $699, usually $994 ($295 off)
Home Automation/Security
Ring Video Doorbell By itself - $70, usually $100 ($30 off) With free Echo Dot - $70, usually $125 ($55 off)
-
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $169 for Prime members, usually $249 ($80 off)
- TOPGREENER Smart Dimmer Switch - $40, usually $47-62 ($7-22 off)
- TOPGREENER Smart Wi-Fi Outlet with energy monitoring 2-pack - $47, usually $58 ($11 off)
- TOPGREENER 15A Smart Plug 2-pack - $16, usually $22-24 ($6-8 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (2x USB-A 4.8A) - $16, usually $23 ($7 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (2x USB-A 3.1A) 2-pack - $19, usually $20-23 ($2-4 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (3x USB-A, 5.8A) - $22, usually $27 ($5 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Type-A and Type-C Wall Outlet 5.8A - $21, usually $21-27 (up to $6 off)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum (works with Alexa and Assistant) - $170, usually $280 ($110 off)
- Smart Garage Door Opener Remote by meeross - $49, usually $70 ($21 off)
- ECOVACS N79W Robotic Vacuum (works with Alexa and Assistant) - $200, $290 MSRP (up to $90 off)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum & Mop - $400, usually $550-700 ($150-300 off)
- Philips Hue lights
- Philips Hue Smart Hub - $42, usually $50 ($8 off)
- Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack 60W - $39 w/ on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $40-50 ($1-10 off)
- Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb - $26 w/ on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $40 ($14 off)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip - $44 w/ on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $63-80 ($17-36 off)
- Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit - $84 w/on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $100-150 ($16-66 off)
Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote - $18, usually $25 ($7 off)
- P
hilips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb Downlight for 5-6 inch recessed cans - $26, usually $46 ($20 off)
- Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable Dimmable LED Smart Light Table Lamp - $44 w/ on-page coupon code (may not appear for everyone), usually $67 ($23 off)
Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb - $16 w/ on-page coupon, usually $25 ($9 off)
- Philips Outdoor Hue White PAR-38 Smart LED Bulb (2-Pack) - $43, usually $50 ($7 off)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance GU10 Dimmable LED Smart Spot Light - $26, usually $40 ($14 off)
- MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain - $30, usually $40-70 ($10-40 off)
Ring Alarm 14 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - $200, usually $280-330 ($80-130 off)
- Ring Spotlight Cam
- 1-cam pack - $140, usually $170-200 ($30-60 off)
- 2-cam pack - $278, usually $345 ($67 off)
- 3-cam pack - $417, usually $530 ($113 off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Wired HD Security Camera - $125, usually $150-180 ($25-55 off)
- Blink Indoor Cameras
- 1-Camera System - $50, usually $63-80 ($13-30 off)
- 2-Camera System - $80, usually $112-140 ($32-60 off)
- 3-Camera System - $130, usually $150-190 ($20-60 off)
- 5-Camera System - $200, usually $224-280 ($24-80 off)
- Indoor Add-On Camera - $50, usually $55-70 ($5-20 off)
- eero Home Wifi Systems
- 1 eero Pro w/2 beacons - $200, usually $320-400 ($120-200 off)
- 1 eero Pro w/1 beacon - $150, usually $240-300 ($90-150 off)
- 3 eero Pro system - $300, usually $400-500 ($100-200 off)
- August Smart Lock Pro 3rd Gen + Connect - $133 w/on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually ~$225 (~$60 off)
- August Smart Lock Pro 3rd Gen - $125 w/on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $200-230 ($75-105 off)
- August Smart Lock, 3rd Gen - $88 w/on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $100 ($12 off)
- August Doorbell Cam Pro, 2nd gen - $170 w/on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $200 ($30 off)
- Yale Security August Touchscreen Smart Lock, Oil-Rubbed Bronze - $222 w/ on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $250-300 ($28-78 off)
- Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad with Z-Wave, Satin Nickel - $138 w/on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $170 ($32 off)
- Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus - $153, usually $220 ($67 off)
- Yale Assure Lock SL with ZigBee Oil Rubbed Bronze - $119 w/on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $220 ($101 off)
- Yale Assure Lock SL with ZigBee Satin Nickel - $121 w/on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $220 ($99 off)
- Yi Outdoor 1080p security camera - $64 w/ on-page coupon (may not appear for everyone), usually $70 ($6 off)
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug - $11 w/in-page coupon, usually $18-20 ($7-9 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link - $15 w/in-page coupon, usually $27-30 ($12-15 off) LIGHTNING DEAL
- Kasa Indoor Camera, 1080P HD Smart wifi Security Camera with Night Vision - $35, usually $50 ($15 off) LIGHTNING DEAL
- AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) - $60, usually $85 ($15 off)
- iRobot Roomba 690 - $230, usually $280 ($50 off)
- iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected - $300, usually $450 ($150 off)
iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping - $550, usually $900 ($350 off)
- ecobee SmartThermostat - $199, usually $249 ($50 off)
- Echo Wall Clock - $24, usually $30 ($6 off)
- Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen with Zigbee in Satin Nickel - $130, usually $200 ($70 off) LIGHTNING DEAL
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Cameras
- 1-camera kit - $70, usually $100 ($30 off)
- 2-camera kit - $100, usually $180 ($80 off)
- 3-camera kit - $160, usually $250 ($90 off)
- 5-camera kit - $250, usually $380 ($130 off)
- Add-on Camera - $60, usually $90 ($30 off)
- Fosscam R2C WiFi Camera 1080P HD - $40, usually $50 ($10 off)
TVs and other living room devices
- Toshiba 50"4K Fire TV Edition (w/Dolby Vision) - $280, usually $380 ($100 off)
- Toshiba 43"4K Fire TV Edition (w/Dolby Vision) - $260, usually $330 ($70 off)
- Echo Input - $15, usually $20 ($5 off)
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote plus 2 months of HBO - $15, usually $40 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, plus $45 Sling TV credit - $15, usually $40 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - $25, usually $40-50 ($15-25 off)
- Fire TV Recast
- 2 tuner/500GB - $130, usually $190-230 ($60-90 off)
- 4 tuner/1TB - $180, usually $230-280 ($50-100 off)
Sony KD43X750F 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - $380, previously $580 ($200 off) TCL 43S517 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) - $210, previously $260 ($40 off) LIGHTNING DEAL
- Insignia 24-inch 720p HD LED TV, Fire TV Edition - $80, usually $100-150 ($20-70 off)
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, Fire TV Edition - $250, usually $270-350 ($20-100 off)
- Roku Ultra - $70, usually $80-90 ($10-20 off)
Smart Speakers and Audio
- Google Nest Hub
- Google Home
- Google Home Mini
- Google Home Max
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) - $22, usually $50 ($27 off)
- Echo (2nd gen) - $50, usually $65-100 ($15-50 off)
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) - $110, usually $120-150 ($10-50 off)
- Echo Show (2nd gen) - $160, usually $170-230 ($10-70 off)
All-new Echo Show (2nd Gen) - Charcoal + Kasa Indoor Smart Security Camera - $166, usually $260 ($94 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Echo Spot - Black Bundle with Kasa Indoor Smart Security Camera - $125, usually 160 ($35 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal with Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch by TP-Link - $42, usually $54 ($12 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Echo (2nd Generation) - Charcoal with TP-Link Smart Plug Mini - $63, usually $80-115 ($17-52 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal with TP-Link Smart Plug Mini - $35, usually $45-65 ($10-30 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Facebook Portal - $79, usually $186 ($107 off)
- Facebook Portal Plus - $229, usually $336 ($107 off)
- Jabra Elite 85h
- AP's pick for best high-end noise cancelling headphones.
- Titanium Black -
$250$237, usually $300 ( $50$63 off)
- Gold Beige - $237, usually $300 ($63 off)
- Navy -
$250$237, usually $300 ( $50$63 off)
- Copper Black - $250, usually $300 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t
- Gold Beige -
$119$114 usually $170-150 ( $50-30$35-55 off)
- Titanium Black -
$119$114 usually $170-150 ( $50-30$35-55 off)
- Gold Beige -
- Elite Active 45e - $69, previously $80 ($11 off)
Microsoft Surface Headphones - $190, usually $250 ($60 off)
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - $139, usually $200 ($61 off)
- Polk Audio Command Sound Bar with Hands-free Amazon Alexa Voice Control - $200 usually $250 ($50 off)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo - $41 with on-page coupon, usually $50 ($9 off)
- Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 - $80, usually $130-150 ($50-70 off)
Sony WH-CH700N Noise Canceling Headphones - $90, usually $198 ($108 off)
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones - $105, usually $175-$200 ($70-95 off)
- Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones - $160, usually $230 ($70 off)
- Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - $90, usually $130 ($40 of)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones - $130, usually $200 ($70 off)
- Shure SE215-CL-BT1 Wireless Sound Isolating Bluetooth Earphones - $105, usually $150 ($45 off)
- Shure SE425-V+BT1 Wireless Sound Isolating Bluetooth Earphones - $210, usually $300 ($90 off)
- Shure SE846-CL+BT1 Wireless Sound Isolating Bluetooth Earphones - $700, usually $1,000 ($300 off)
- Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $200, usually $350 ($150 off)
- OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) IPX5 Bluetooth Portable Speaker - $19, usually $25 ($6 off)
- Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True Wireless Earphones with Charging Case, Bluetooth 5 - $60, usually $80 ($20 off) LIGHTNING DEAL
- AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds Key Series T10 - $79 with coupon 2HJU2YDO (may stack with on-page coupon), usually $110 ($58 off)
Wearables
- Fossil
- Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel - $165, usually $200 ($35 off)
- Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR - $165-175, usually $200 ($25-35 off)
- Withings Steel HR Sport -
$160$140 usually $200 ( $40$60 off)
- Fitbit Inspire (non-heart rate) - $50, usually $70 ($20 off)
- Fitbit Versa "Lite"- $120, usually $160 ($40 off)
- Fitbit Versa
- Peach/Rose - $163, usually $170-180 ($10-20 off)
- Black/Black - $169, usually $180 ($11 off)
- Gray/Silver - $170, usually $180 ($10 off)
- Fitbit Alta HR
- Small/Fuchsia - $50, usually $90 ($40 off)
- Fitbit Ionic - $170, usually $200 ($30 off)
Accessories
- RAVPower 25000mAh Solar Battery Bank - $37 with on-page coupon plus code RAVPOW016, usually $50 ($13 off)
- RAVPower 20000mAh Solar Battery Bank - $31 with on-page coupon plus code RAVPOW012, usually $43 ($12 off)
- RAVPower 10000mAh Solar Battery Bank - $19 with on-page coupon plus code RAVPOW024, usually $30 ($11 off)
AmazonBasics USB-A-to-USB-C cable five-pack - $15 for Prime members, usually $19 ($4 off)
- AmazonBasics dual USB car charger four-pack - $26, usually $32 ($6 off)
myCharge RazorXtra Portable Charger 9000mAh / 2.4A Dual USB Port External Battery Pack - $40, usually $50 ($10 off)
- Vantrue N2 Pro dual 1080P dash cam -
$140$120, usually $200 ( $60$80 off)
- Google Wifi system 1-Pack - $90, usually $100 ($10 off)
- Google Wifi system 3-Pack - $230, usually $260 ($30 off)
- Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam -
$60$55, usually $80 ( $20$25 off)
- Vantrue x3 WiFi Dash Cam QHD - $98 w/ on-page coupon, usually $140 ($42 off)
- Vantrue N2 Uber Dual Dash Cam - $120 w/ on-page coupon, usually $150 ($30 off)
- iOttie Easy One Touch Connect with Alexa Built in for iOS + Android Universal Car Mount - $66, usually $70 ($4 off)
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount Kit - $45, usually $50 ($5 off)
- Meural Canvas
- Winslow - $487, usually $695 ($208 off)
- Leonora White - $417, usually $595 ($178 off)
Leonora Black - $417, usually $595 ($178 off) Anker PowerLine+ II USB-C to USB-A 2.0 Cable (6ft / 1.8m) - $10, usually $14 ($4 off) Lightning Deal Soundcore Flare+ Portable 360° Bluetooth Speaker by Anker - $70, usually $100 ($30 off) Lightning Deal
- Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker by Anker - $40 with on-page coupon, usually $50 ($10 off)
Anker PowerCore 10000 PD, 10000mAh Portable Charger - $26, usually $45 ($19 off) Anker Powerhouse 200, 200Wh/57600mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator - $240, usually $350 ($110 off) Wireless Charger, Anker 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad - $9 w/ on-page coupon, usually $14 ($5 off) Lightning Deal
- Anker Roav Smartcharge Spectrum QC Car Charger - $16 with coupon code ROAVBB44, usually $20 ($6 off)
Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition - $50, usually $60-90 ($10-40 off)
- Anker PowerWave 5W Wireless Charging Pad - $10 with coupon code ANKER18013, usually $13-18 ($3-8 off)
Anker 60W 2-Port USB C Charger, PowerPort Atom PD 2 - $44, usually $55 ($11 off) Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank - $31, usually $50 ($19 off) Anker PowerCore 13000 Power Bank - $25, usually $30-38 ($5-13 off)
- Anker PowerPort Speed PD 5 - $36 with coupon code ANKER650, usually $52 ($16 off)
- Anker PowerPort III Duo - $23 with coupon code ANKER861, usually $30 ($8 off)
- Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim - $28 with coupon code ANKER141, usually $35 ($7 off)
- Anker PowerPort Strip 3 - $21 with coupon code ANKERP3P, usually $26 ($5 off)
- Anker PowerWave 10 Wireless Charging Stand - $34 with coupon code WCKJ2573, usually $43 ($11 off)
- Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Wireless Charging Pad - $50 with coupon code ANKER2571, usually $60 ($10 off)
- Anker 4-in-1 USB-C Adapter - $21 with on-page coupon, usually $30 ($9 off)
- Anker PowerLine II 6-foot USB-C-to-USB-C cable - $10 with coupon code ANPM8482, usually $14 ($4 off)
- Large discounts on Spigen cases - prices vary from $7-14, usually $9-20 (~$2-6 off)
- Satechi 30W dual-port wall charger - $19, usually $20 ($11 off)
- Satechi Qi-Certified Aluminum Type-C PD & QC Wireless Charger - $30, usually $45 ($15 off)
Satechi USB-C to USB-C 100W Charging Cable - $15, usually $20 ($5 off)
- Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter V2 - $60, usually $80 ($20 off)
- Satechi Slim Aluminum Type-C Multi-Port Adapter V2 - $53, usually $70 ($17 off)
- Satechi 75W Dual Type-C PD Travel Charger - $55, usually $70, ($15 off)
- Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger with USB-C PD Fast Charge - $47, usually $60 ($13 off)
- Satechi Aluminum Type-C to 3.5mm Audio Headphone Jack Adapter - $20, usually $25 ($5 off)
- Ninety7 battery bases for smart speakers
- VAUX Portable Battery Base for Echo Dot - $15, $50 MSRP
- LOFT Portable Battery Base for Google Home - $20, usually $30-40 ($10-20 off)
- JOT Portable Battery Base for Google Home Mini - $18, usually $30 ($12 off)
- SKY TOTE Portable Battery Base for Echo 2 - $30, usually $40-50 ($10-20 off)
- Tile Pro with Replaceable Battery - $19, usually $35 ($16 off)
- Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery - $21, usually $25 ($4 off)
- GoPro HERO7 Black with $50 Gift Card - $349, a $399 value
- EPICKA Universal International Travel Adapter w/ 4x USB-A and 1x USB-C - $16.50, usually $22 ($5.50 off)
- Garmin Speak Plus Dash Cam with Alexa - $144, usually $180 ($36 off)
- AUKEY USB C Power Bank 20000mAh Portable Charger - $32, usually $40 ($8 off)
- Zendure x6 20000mAh 45W PD Power Bank - $80, usually $100 ($20 off) LIGHTNING DEAL
- iOttie iTap Magnetic Dashboard Car Mount Holder - $16, usually $20 ($4 off) LIGHTNING DEAL
- NETGEAR Orbi "Performance" WiFi router and 2 satellite extenders - $200, usually ~$270, (~$70 off)
- AUKEY 30000mAh 30W Power Deliver Power Bank - $54 w/ coupon Q7ID2PCF, usually $77 ($23 off)
- AUKEY Dual Dash Cam - $98, usually $130 ($32 off)
- AUKEY USB Wall Charger, ULTRA COMPACT Dual Port 2.4A Output - $6 w/coupon WGL2FLFO, usually $11 ($5 off)
Storage/microSD cards
- Sandisk SD cards
- 256GB "Extreme" C10, U3, V30 - $48, usually $60 ($12 off)
- 128GB "Extreme" C10, U3, V30 - $24, usually $30 ($6 off)
- 64GB "Extreme" C10, U3, V30 - $14, usually $17 ($3 off)
- Sandisk microSD cards
- Sandisk USB-C storage
- Ultra Dual Drive
- Extreme Portable External SSD
- 1TB - $135, usually $170 ($35 off)
- 500GB w/aluminum enclosure - $120, usually $210 ($90 off)
Miscellaneous
- Four months of Amazon Music - $1, usually $7.99 per month (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)
- Three months of Kindle Unlimited - free, usually $9.99 a month (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)
- Three months of Audible - $15, usually $15 a month/$45 total (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)
- $10 Amazon Credit - Spend $10 or more at Whole Foods/Prime Now
- Nintendo Switch w/$35 eShop Gift Card (and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online with Prime)
- Neon Red and Blue controllers - $300, usually $334 ($34 off)
- Gray controllers - $300, usually $334 ($34 off)
