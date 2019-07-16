Dish-owned AirTV came out in 2017 with a 4K HDR Android TV streaming box that can plug into an antenna for local over-the-air broadcasts — thus combining local TV with over-the-top services ranging from Netflix to YouTube to Sling (another Dish property) in one input. But what if you have other TV sets you'd like to hook up? Surely you'd want to avoid the hassle of getting another AirTV box, right? Well, the company has come out with a new stick that acts as an OTT streamer on its own, but can also relay OTA with the help of an existing AirTV unit. All of this comes in the form of the AirTV Mini.

The Android TV dongle plugs into an HDMI port and is able to pump out 4K content — no HDR as far as we can tell — from Sling, Netflix, other platforms, plus a ton of applications from the Google Play Store. The Bluetooth remote features dedicated buttons to launch Sling, Netflix, and Google Assistant. You can also use any Android device to show off your own content via Google Cast. Plus, when the Mini finds another AirTV hooked up to an OTA antenna on the same Wi-Fi network, it's also able to relay OTA broadcasts as well. The stick also comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space for some good 'ol DVRing.

As with the regular AirTV, the AirTV Mini is $80, but every purchase does come with $25 in Sling credit, good for at least one month of a subscription.