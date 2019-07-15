Verizon-owned carrier Visible recently took the speed limit off of its unlimited data offering all while still charging $40 a month for talk, text, and mobile hotspot service as well. Now, the company is hopping on the Prime Day bandwagon to highlight savings on a couple of its phone. It's also ready to actually give you money if you're willing to try out its network for 2 months — seriously. But there are a couple catches to be aware of...

What you'll need to do to take advantage of this deal, the details of which are buried within this page, is that you bring in your current number along with a compatible phone to Visible, which can be any of the following (you may want to double-check compatibility using Visible's IMEI checker):

iPhone 6 / Plus

iPhone 6s / Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7 / Plus

iPhone 8 / Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Moto G7 Power

Visible R2

6 weeks after activation, you should receive a $100 virtual Mastercard debit account — basically, a prepaid debit card that only works online. With service costing just $40 a month, that means you're getting paid $20 to use Visible for 2 months, which is not bad at all.

It should be noted that this promotion is different to the one Visible is marketing the hardest right now: you can get a $100 Mastercard debit account when you buy a phone direct from Visible priced under $400 or; you can get a $200 account for a phone costing $400 or more. If you don't need to buy a phone, just bring your current device onto the network and wait 6 weeks for that free hundo in your email. If you happen to need a new phone, though, the carrier has discounted the Moto G7 Power (FRP $149) to just $49 and the iPhone 7 (FRP $299) to $99. Buy either phone and you'll still get a $100 Mastercard debit account, again, within 6 weeks.

All these deals run from today through to July 18 at 5 p.m. PDT, so consider making some moves this week. Perhaps you might stick with cheap yet bountiful Verizon cellular service — paradoxical it may seem — or maybe you'll just come away with a little extra money to spend online.

By the way, Visible will begin selling the Pixel 3a and 3a XL starting July 24 starting at a promotional price of $208 — if you'd like to hold out for that, just know to watch out for the announcement.