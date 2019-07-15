Prime Day might not compete with Black Friday in terms of the sheer volume of sales, but there are some serious discounts to be had, especially when it comes to things like Chromebooks or tablets. There's even a few decent deals on gaming laptops if you're in the market. For your convenience, we've put together all the best deals we've spotted when it comes to the subject.
Featured deal
One thing that Chromebooks and laptops need is power, and they can't make do with a paltry 2A USB Type-A port. You need something more substantial like a PD-compatible USB Type-C output or 110V AC. Jackery has plenty of discounts to help keep your next laptop topped up this summer. From huge portable generators to smaller portable chargers, you can pick one up at a discount this Prime Day:
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240Wh - $200 w/coupon JACKERY240, usually $250 ($50 off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160Wh - $118, usually $140-150 ($22-32 off)
- Jackery Supercharge 26800 PD, Portable 45W USB-C Power Bank and 45W Wall Charger - $89, usually $120 ($32 off)
The full list of Prime Day tablet, Chromebook, Kindle, and Kindle Fire deals that we've spotted (so far!) is just below. And keep in mind you might have to click through to "view offer" where the checkout button usually is on some listings.
- All-new Kindle
- With special offers - $60, usually $70-90 ($10-30 off)
- Without special offers - $80, usually $90-110 ($10-30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite
- Kindle Oasis
- All-new Fire 7 Tablet
- Fire HD 8 Tablet
- Fire HD 10 Tablet
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - $80, usually $90-130 ($10-50 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - $150, usually $150-200 (up to $50 off)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB - $120, usually $175 ($55 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10" 16GB - $160, usually $200 ($40 off)
- 10.5" iPad Pro 2017 64GB Wi-Fi & LTE - $579, usually $675 ($96 off)
- 10.5" iPad Pro 2017 256GB Wi-Fi & LTE - $629, usually $825 ($196 off)
- 10.5" iPad Pro 2017 512GB Wi-Fi & LTE - $700, usually $1050 ($350 off)
- ASUS Chromebook C423NA - $180, usually $250 ($70 off)
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C434TA, 4GB/64GB - $490, usually $550
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 2-in-1, Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC - $400, usually $600 ($200 off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1, Intel Celeron 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC - $380, usually ~$430 ($~$50 off)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop PC, 15.6"- $1,000, usually $1,200 ($200 off)
- ASUS C223NA-DH02-RD Chromebook 11.6" 4GB/32GB - $170, usually $230 ($60 off)
- HP Chromebook 14-inch AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 - $180, usually $300 ($120 off)
- ASUS C523NA 4GB/32GB 15.6" HD display - $200, usually $230-$250 ($30-50 off)
- Acer Chromebook 15 CB515 15.6" 4GB/32GB - $300, usually $383 ($83 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop 14" 4GB/32GB - $145, usually $160 ($15 off)
- ASUS C302CA Core m3 4GB/64GB - $400, usually $470 ($70 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Core i5 8GB 128GB - $600, usually $810, ($210 off)
- Acer Chromebook R11 Convertible 4GB/32GB N3060 - $200, usually $260 ($60 off)
- Acer Chromebook R13 Convertible 13.3" 4GB/32GB - $300, usually $370 ($70 off)
- Acer Chromebook 315, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C Processor, 15.6" HD - $210, usually $250, ($40 off)
- ASUS Chromebook C223NA N3350 4GB/32GB - $170, usually $200-230 ($30-60 off)
- Acer Aspire E 15, 15.6" Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U - $289, usually $330 ($40 off)
- Razer Blade 15 (GTX 1060, 60Hz 1080p, 128GB+1TB) - $1,100, usually $1,500 ($400 off)
- Asus Zenbook 8265U 8GB/512GB - $700, usually $800 ($100 off)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition GL703GE Gaming Laptop, 17.3” 120Hz - $900, usually $1,000 ($100 off)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim Gaming PC Laptop, 15.6” - $1,250, usually ~$1350 (~$100 off)
