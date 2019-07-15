A phone can be among the most expensive purchases in a given year, so it's good to pick one up on sale or at a discount, and Prime Day is the perfect time to snag one. From Pixels to Galaxy phones, and the substantially discounted Nokia 9 PureView and LG G8, now is the time to pick one up, so here's a list of phones discounted this Prime Day.

Featured deal

One thing all phones need is power, and Jackery has plenty of discounts to help keep your new phone topped up this summer. From huge portable generators to smaller portable chargers, you can pick one up at a discount this Prime Day:

The full list of Prime Day phone deals that we've spotted (so far!) is just below. And keep in mind you might have to click through to "view offer" where the checkout button usually is on some listings.