A phone can be among the most expensive purchases in a given year, so it's good to pick one up on sale or at a discount, and Prime Day is the perfect time to snag one. From Pixels to Galaxy phones, and the substantially discounted Nokia 9 PureView and LG G8, now is the time to pick one up, so here's a list of phones discounted this Prime Day.
One thing all phones need is power, and Jackery has plenty of discounts to help keep your new phone topped up this summer. From huge portable generators to smaller portable chargers, you can pick one up at a discount this Prime Day:
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240Wh - $200 w/coupon JACKERY240, usually $250 ($50 off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160Wh - $118, usually $140-150 ($22-32 off)
- Jackery Supercharge 26800 PD, Portable 45W USB-C Power Bank and 45W Wall Charger - $89, usually $120 ($32 off)
The full list of Prime Day phone deals that we've spotted (so far!) is just below. And keep in mind you might have to click through to "view offer" where the checkout button usually is on some listings.
- Pixel 3a XL w/$100 Gift Card - $479, a $579 value
- Pixel 3
- 64GB - $540, $60 less than recent discounts, usually $800 ($60-260 off)
- Pixel 3 XL
- 64GB - $640, $60 less than recent discounts, usually $900 ($60-260 off)
- 128GB - $799, same as recent discount, usually $1,000 ($200 off)
- LG Stylo 4 Unlocked - $160, usually $210 ($50 off)
- Nokia 3.1 - $110, usually $130-160 ($20-50 off)
- Nokia 6.1 - $180, usually $230-200 ($20-50 off)
- Nokia 9 PureView - $500, usually $700-600 ($200-100 off)
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
- 64GB -
usually $600
- 64GB -
- Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10+
- Moto G7 unlocked 64GB - $200, previously $265-280 ($65-80 off)
- Moto G7 Play unlocked 32GB - $156, usually $200 ($44 off)
- Moto G7 Power unlocked 32GB - $190, usually $225-250 ($35-60 off)
- LG G8 unlocked 128GB - $500, usually $850 ($350 off)
- Razer Phone 2 - $400, usually $500 ($100 off)
