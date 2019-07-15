Every big multi-billion dollar tech conglomerate offers a personal digital assistant for their locked-in ecosystem, and some are better than others. If you're big into home automation and services integration, though, then the odds are that you use Google's Assistant or Amazon's Alexa. So whether you're looking to expand the reach of your home's smart speaker coverage or just interested in picking up a pair of dumb Bluetooth headphones, we've got a list of Prime Day deals for you.
Keep in mind that you may have to click through to "view offer" where the checkout button usually is just below, and some promotions with in-page coupons may not appear for everyone.
- Google Nest Hub
- Google Home
- Google Home Mini
- Google Home Max
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) - $22, usually $50 ($27 off)
- Echo (2nd gen) - $50, usually $65-100 ($15-50 off)
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) - $110, usually $120-150 ($10-50 off)
- Echo Show (2nd gen) - $160, usually $170-230 ($10-70 off)
All-new Echo Show (2nd Gen) - Charcoal + Kasa Indoor Smart Security Camera - $166, usually $260 ($94 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Echo Spot - Black Bundle with Kasa Indoor Smart Security Camera - $125, usually 160 ($35 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal with Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch by TP-Link - $42, usually $54 ($12 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Echo (2nd Generation) - Charcoal with TP-Link Smart Plug Mini - $63, usually $80-115 ($17-52 off) LIGHTNING DEAL Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal with TP-Link Smart Plug Mini - $35, usually $45-65 ($10-30 off) LIGHTNING DEAL
- Facebook Portal - $79, usually $186 ($107 off)
- Facebook Portal Plus - $229, usually $336 ($107 off)
- Jabra Elite 85h
- AP's pick for best high-end noise canceling headphones.
- Titanium Black - $250, usually $300 ($50 off)
- Navy - $250, usually $300 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t
- Gold Beige - $119, usually $170-150 ($50-30 off)
- Titanium Black - $119, usually $170-150 ($50-30 off)
- Elite Active 45e - $69, previously $80 ($11 off)
- Microsoft Surface Headphones - $190, usually $250 ($60 off)
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - $139, usually $200 ($61 off)
- Polk Audio Command Sound Bar with Hands-free Amazon Alexa Voice Control - $200 usually $250 ($50 off)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo - $41 with on-page coupon, usually $50 ($9 off)
- Plantronics BackBeat FIT 3100 - $80, usually $130-150 ($50-70 off)
- Sony WH-CH700N Noise Canceling Headphones - $90, usually $198 ($108 off)
