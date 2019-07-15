I get it, you've probably seen 50 posts about Prime Day already, and there's still another ~36 hours left in Amazon's big sale. You might be thinking, "didn't Android Police already post a list of deals?" We do have a comprehensive list of every decent tech sale, but if you don't have the strength to wade through hundreds of bulleted items, we've put together something much easier to parse - the 10 best tech deals, period.

In this post, you'll find the 10 best sales on tech products that we've seen so far. These items are here because they are actual good discounts, based on their previous price histories, not based on bullshit inflated MSRPs. Without further ado, here are the best deals in no particular order.

New Kindle Paperwhite: $85 (usually $130)

Most people will agree Amazon makes the best e-readers currently available, and the Paperwhite is the company's mid-range model. It has more features than the baseline Kindle (which is down to $60 right now), while being a better value than the high-end Kindle Oasis (which is $175 right now).

The latest model of the Paperwhite is now $84.99, a $45 reduction from the usual price. If you don't want advertisements on the lock screen, which are about as non-intrusive as advertising can get, the model without "special offers" is also $45 off ($105). Amazon is also throwing in $5 of eBook credit.

The newest Paperwhite has a crisp e-paper screen with a backlight, a thin waterproof design, 8GB of internal storage, and several weeks of battery life. You can even pair Bluetooth headphones for listening to Audible books.

If you buy a Paperwhite, keep in mind that you aren't limited to reading books available from Amazon. You can also download books in ePub or Mobi format and copy them to any Kindle — PCMag has a guide for doing that here. If you're a fan of the classics, Project Gutenburg has nearly 60,000 public domain eBooks available for free.

Galaxy Note9 for $650 (usually ~$800)

Even though the Galaxy Note10 is less than a month away, last year's Note9 is still a beast of a phone. The international models frequently go on sale for around $700, but they have a few drawbacks compared to the United States model — Samsung Pay doesn't work, Verizon isn't supported, and so on. Some of Samsung's Prime Day sales have already expired, but you can still grab a Note9 for $650, a savings of roughly $150 from the usual prices.

The Galaxy Note9 on sale is equipped with a Snapdragon 845 processor, a massive 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 1440x2960 display (with Gorilla Glass 5 and HDR10), 128GB of storage (with microSD card support), IP68 water/dust resistance, and a stylus for drawing and tapping things.

Since this is the US model, it has a full factory warranty from Samsung, and it will work on every US carrier — including Verizon and Sprint. You can read our full review of the Note9 here.

Nintendo Switch + $35 eShop card: $300

This isn't a smoking hot deal by any means, but sales on Nintendo hardware (except for 3DSes, anyway) are few and far in between. Right now, you can get a Nintendo Switch console with a $35 eShop gift card for $299.99 on Amazon. That's the usual price for a Switch without the gift card.

I'm sure everyone here knows what a Nintendo Switch is, so I won't waste your time by making you read why it's the best thing since sliced bread. The $35 eShop gift card equates to half a full-price Switch game, but there are hundreds of indie titles you can easily find for under that much. I'd personally recommend Minecraft ($29.99, supports cross-play) or Stardew Valley ($14.99).

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse: $40 (usually $70)

How much of your time to you spend at a computer? If the answer to that is "a lot," and you're still using the dinky Dell mouse that you've had since 2007, this is the deal for you. Logitech makes some of the best computer mice around, and the company's top-end MX Master 2S wireless mouse is just $39.99 right now. It usually goes for around $70.

This mouse has an ergonomic design, and can save up to three connections. For example, you can pair the mouse to your desktop with the included USB adapter, then switch to your laptop's Bluetooth with a single button press. The battery life is rated for up to 70 days, and you can recharge it over microUSB.

While I've never used the MX Master 2S personally, I used the original MX Master for nearly two years, and it worked perfectly that entire period. Honestly, almost any mouse from Logitech is excellent.

Google Pixel 3a XL + $100 Amazon card: $479

The Pixel 3a XL might be the best phone Google has produced in years. While it does cut a few features from the premium Pixels, it maintains most of the features people love from Google's phones — excellent camera quality, clean stock Android, and three years of security updates. Bonus points: it has a headphone jack and no notch!

Amazon is currently selling the Pixel 3a XL for $479.00, which is the regular price, but you also get a $100 Amazon gift card with your purchase. It's the same deal the 3a XL launched with, but it's just as enticing now as it was a few months ago. Who doesn't love free money?

If you're on the fence, check out our review of the Pixel 3a XL here.

$25 Amazon gift card with $5 free credit

Speaking of free money, Amazon will give you $5 of free Amazon credit when you buy at least $25 of gift cards. Once you add the gift card(s) to your cart, simply enter code GCPRIME19 at checkout to get an extra $5 in Amazon credit. Here are the full instructions, and here is where you can get a gift card delivered digitally.

Roku Express for $25 (usually $30)

The Roku Express streaming stick was already absurdly-cheap, but now you can get it for just $24.99, a $5 reduction from the usual price. This is Roku's lowest-end streaming device, but since all it can be used for is streaming video, the lack of horsepower doesn't really matter. The stick supports up to 1080p HD over its HDMI connector (a cable is included), and it works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks (802.11 b/g/n).

A remote is used for navigation and controls, but you can also control it with Google Assistant/Alexa (from another device) or a smartphone. Roku supports basically every streaming service in existence, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sling, HBO Now, and YouTube. There's also a 'Roku Channel' that offers a limited selection of free movies and TV shows.

This sale is also live at Best Buy and B&H Photo. Also, if you have $10 more to spare, the Roku Streaming Stick is down to $34 and it doesn't require managing an HDMI cable behind your TV.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $30 (usually $50)

It was already guaranteed that Amazon's hardware would go on sale for Prime Day, but it's still pretty incredible that you can buy a fully-functional tablet for just $29.99. Yes, it's not very fast, and the screen isn't amazing, and it has advertisements on the lock screen, but it still does everything most people use tablets for. It can play Netflix, do basic web browsing, and stream music.

The model on sale is the 2019 Fire 7, which has a 7-inch 1024x760 IPS screen, 1GB of RAM, a quad-core MediaTek 8163/B processor, dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi, hands-free Alexa, and 16GB of storage. There's also a microSD card slot for extra capacity, and the tablet runs Amazon's fork of Android 7.1 Nougat.

The main software disadvantage to Amazon's Fire tablets is that they don't come with the Google Play Store. However, this can be fixed in a few minutes by sideloading a few APKs.

ASUS ZenBook 13: $700, usually $800

Finally, if you want an ultrabook without spending $1,000, the Asus ZenBook 13 is a good option. It has most of the same hardware and features you would expect from $1k ultrabook, including a 13-inch 1080p screen, an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB M.2 SSD, and a fingerprint sensor.

Unlike laptops from a certain company named after a fruit, the ZenBook has both USB Type-A and Type-C connectors. There is also an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. Sadly, it charges over a proprietary barrel plug instead of Type-C, but ASUS is throwing in a carry sleeve and an Ethernet adapter.

Samsung T5 1TB Portable SSD: $150, usually ~$170

If you frequently need to transfer files from device to device, or you want another backup for important files, Samsung's T5 SSDs have been a popular choice for years. Right now you can get the 1TB model for $149.99 on Amazon. The regular price fluctuates quite a bit, but the drive is usually around $170, so this is a decent discount.

The T5 offers speeds similiar to what you would get from an internal SATA SSD, rated at up to 540 MB/s. It's extremely tiny, at roughly the size of a business card, and it comes with both Type-A and Type-C cables in the box. If you're already living the dongle life, you can use any regular double-ended Type-C cable with this drive (though you'll need a USB 3.0 cable to get full speeds).

If nothing from this list is calling out to you, remember that we have a full mega-list of all the Prime Day deals, with comparisons to the typical prices (and not inflated MSRPs). You're welcome.