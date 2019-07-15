In the midst of all the Prime Day deals you're peering through on Amazon today, you might want to consider this deal of the day for the Razer Phone 2. Sure, the cameras on this thing aren't the best, the whole device series is still in limbo, and, frankly speaking, it's a last-gen phone. But it still works, it's still a respectable option for people who love gaming on the go, and, for now, it's just $400.

If you need a reminder of what's gone into this phone, it has a 1440p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's a chonker of a slab, but it packs in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support with 5.1 surround sound and a THX-certified DAC for USB-C headphones.

The Razer Phone 2 has hung around the $500 mark in recent weeks on Amazon and no one else had anything close. This so-called "Deal of the Day," which actually runs through to Wednesday at midnight PDT, brings it down to $400. If you don't see the deal activated at this link, check the "Add to Cart" window at the top-right corner of the page and look to see if there's a "Deal of the Day" link.